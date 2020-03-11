Coronavirus pressures pharmacy medicine supplies

CLEANED OUT: Supermarket shelves emptied as Australians stockpile essentials in preparation for a coronavirus pandemic.

THE past week has seen supermarkets and major retailers across Australia selling out of toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and dried goods as people stockpile in preparation for a coronavirus pandemic. Essential medical supplies such as Panadol could be the next items under threat.

With the Australian pharmaceutical industry largely dependent on manufacturers in China and India, the latter’s decision to place limits on the export of 26 ingredients, including paracetamol, could put significant strain on medical supplies at home.

According to Ahmad Almesfer, a pharmacist at the Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacy, the most pressure on the Southern Downs supply chain would most likely come from wholesalers being tapped by “panic-buying” businesses.

“The problem now is that pharmacies are ordering huge numbers of certain medications and basically draining our wholesalers,” Mr Almesfer said. “[India’s restrictions] haven’t fully impacted us, but we are basically just conscious of our wholesalers’ low stock.”

There are also fears a steep increase in the number of people getting seasonal flu vaccines will put additional pressure on healthcare systems.

Dr Lynton Hudson at the Condamine Medical Centre cautioned the community against rushing to get the jab.

“[The flu vaccine] won’t protect against the coronavirus and I doubt that there will be any crossover present,” Dr Hudson said. “We anticipate that more people would be willing to get the vaccine this year … we’ll obviously be prepared for that, but we still won’t be getting any free flu vaccines before the government rollout in late April.”