Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

Normal life in Australia is over after an alarming explosion of coronavirus cases forced the government to shut down all remaining non-essential sectors and order people to stay at home.

Queensland's tally of COVID-19 cases have jumped by 46 overnight, taking the total to 443. Two of the cases remain in intensive case on ventilator.

More than that half of cases have been recorded in and around Brisbane, with the Gold and Sunshine coasts also hot spots.

A staff member at an Ipswich school had tested positive, while another at a Sunshine Coast school is in isolation after coming in contact with someone with the virus.

Twenty four people who attended a 50th birthday party at Noosa's upmarket Sails restaurant have tested positive for coronavirus, while Australia's top medicos advising the National Cabinet have revealed the "trigger point" for tougher restrictions, and when Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered.

As Queensland prepared to close its borders tonight, there will be only four entry points into the Gold Coast from New South Wales.

Motorists at the remaining 14 boundary crossing will be welcomed by immovable road blocks, while police will run "RBT"-style checkpoints at the four portals which remain open.

On the jobs front, there are plenty of people desperate for work but there are also companies wanting workers - including 4500 up for grabs here.

ELECTIVE SURGERIES CANCELLED

Elective surgeries are being cancelled.

"Until further notice, all elective surgery other than category one and urgent, and I stress, urgent category two cases will be suspended," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"This will apply in both the public and the private hospital system. Cancellation of elective surgery will allow the preservation of resources like personal protective equipment and allow health services to prepare for their role in the COVID-19 outbreak."

WARNING AGAINST SELF-MEDICATING

Health authorities have also issued a warning to people not to "self-medicate" to treat coronavirus.

The agency issued a statement online saying it "is aware of people self-medicating to treat COVID-19 or using medications in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 disease."

"There has already been one death reported overseas in someone who attempted to self-prescribe medicines. It's dangerous to do this."

"At this time, there are no vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and no medications with approved indications to treat COVID-19."

Meanwhile in Coffs Harbour a man has been charged for deliberately coughing on an NSW Police Force employee while pretending to be infected with COVID-19.

And as we learn more about the disease crippling the world, a fit 41-year-old only just surfacing from the fight of his life against COVID-19 has warned young people who believe the killer bug was only a threat to the elderly how he thought he was going to die.

