CORONAVIRUS: New details of Mackay's second confirmed case

Two travellers are in isolation at Mackay Base Hospital after testing positive to coronavirus. Picture: Tony Martin

UPDATE, 4.33PM: A travelling companion of the British backpacker who was isolated in hospital on Monday is the second confirmed case.

Queensland Health confirmed the cases were linked.

It is understood the travelling companion was taken to hospital at the same time as a precaution due to the high risk there would be a positive test result.

EARLIER: A SECOND person has tested positive to COVID-19 in the Mackay region.

This comes days after a British backpacker, who was the first confirmed case, was placed into isolation at Mackay Base Hospital.

The 36-year-old woman defied quarantine orders and flew to Hamilton Island last weekend after testing positive to COVID-19.

She was found on a beach after reportedly not understanding the directive to self-isolate after testing positive to the virus in Sydney.

She was taken to hospital on Monday where she remains.

Strict penalties now apply to anyone who breaches quarantine orders.

Under Queensland's Public Health Act, the maximum penalty for not complying with quarantine health measures is $13,345.

Queensland has 40 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raising the state total to 184.

The patients consist of 15 males and 25 females between the ages of 19 and 83.

Queensland Health can confirm all new cases remain isolated in appropriate accommodation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracing is still under way for any new case. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the past 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP's surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history. This will help them prepare for your arrival.

Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.