Coronavirus’ surprising benefit for Warwick GPs

ROTATING DOOR: Condamine Medical Centre Doctor Lynton Hudson says Warwick could soon offer GPS more longterm certainty thanks to working from home increase.

CORONAVIRUS could signal a monumental shifting point for Warwick's medical recruitment problem as workplace flexibility expands.

At Condamine Medical Centre, Dr Lynton Hudson said the struggle in keeping young medical experts in the region had been a persistent problem since he began practising in 1994.

"We know people come into the practice and assume it's a rotating door but it's not for lack of trying," he said.

"It's disappointing but the biggest problem we find is that partners either can't get the right job or don't like the community.

"Lots of people tell me they like it here but the issue is their partners can't find a spot."

Luckily, at a time when regional centres needed health accessibility more than ever before, Dr Hudson was "optimistic" a tide was turning.

Since March, more than two in five Australians have moved to working at home.

Now, with a second wave feared, many office spaces were opting to return to remote work, giving partners new-found freedom to follow their other half.

"I'm hoping it will change not only because people are seeing the country as a nice place to live but because they can use IT communications to work in places other than an office in the CBD," Dr Hudson said.

"For some already, that's allowed their partners to come out here and for them to work with us."

For Dr Hudson, the experience of rural work presented opportunity like no other.

"I'm a bit biased but it is the pinnacle of general practice," he said.

"For some paths, you have to go to the city to go up the rung of vocation but for GPs it really goes the other way.

"It offers things like being a part of the community, seeing families and illness develop. It really has no bounds."

WELCOME TO WARWICK: Registers Ryan Avery and Zoe Wright say the rural placement has offered them countless opportunities.

One couple who had made the joint move to Warwick and could testify to the benefits of rural practice was Zoe Wright and Ryan Avery.

The pair moved to Warwick seven months ago and just bought their first house - a Queenslander on a two acre block - something they admit they could never afford in the city.

"It was certainly not something we'd be able to do back Brisbane way, but here you get so much for your money," Zoe said.

"Our first thought was 'we have so much space what are we going to do with it all'."

The duo are based at Condamine Medical centre and work alternating weeks at Warwick Hospital, where Zoe is pursuing Advanced Specialised Training (AST) in anaesthetics and Ryan has chosen to specialise in obstetrics.

Ryan said the ability to switch between the two positions had been a "massive benefit" for him and his patients.

"Sharing time between the hospital and the general practice gives a continuity to the community. You get to know someone's story and that makes life a whole lot easier, for us and them," he said.

Now "living the dream", the pair only hoped others would hear their story and re-evaluate their approach to rural health.

"I think once people actually try it and have an open mind, they will realise how awesome it actually is," Ryan said.