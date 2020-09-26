An article about the liquidation of Bigambul Limited incorrectly stated the company was trading as The Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation which is a separate corporate entity.

Bigambul Ltd, a non-trading entity that holds no native title assets, has been put into liquidation.

Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, the holder of the Native Title Rights of the Bigambul People, is not the subject of administration or liquidation.

Readers should not have inferred that any of Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation 's directors were involved in the allegation of possible fraud made by the liquidator against a former director of Bigambul Limited.

Originally published as Correction: Bigambul Limited