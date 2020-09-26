Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Correction: Bigambul Limited

26th Sep 2020 9:00 AM

An article about the liquidation of Bigambul Limited incorrectly stated the company was trading as The Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation which is a separate corporate entity.

Bigambul Ltd, a non-trading entity that holds no native title assets, has been put into liquidation.

Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, the holder of the Native Title Rights of the Bigambul People, is not the subject of administration or liquidation.

Readers should not have inferred that any of Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation 's directors were involved in the allegation of possible fraud made by the liquidator against a former director of Bigambul Limited.

Originally published as Correction: Bigambul Limited

bigambul limited correction

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DISGRACEFUL’: Resident’s street name beef with SDRC

        Premium Content ‘DISGRACEFUL’: Resident’s street name beef with SDRC

        News Warwick man says street name ‘disrespects’ family history, and wants to fight for better community input.

        Teen flown to hospital after Warwick crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after Warwick crash

        Breaking The two-vehicle collision left the teen with multiple upper body injuries.

        WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable Warwick events this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable Warwick events this weekend

        Whats On Sports club parties, homegrown markets, unique art exhibits and more. Here’s your...

        HAIDLEY’S EXPANSION: Residents divided on development

        Premium Content HAIDLEY’S EXPANSION: Residents divided on development

        Business A museum for the historic coach fleet and more is on the cards for the Warwick...