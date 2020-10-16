Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

by Anton Nilsson
16th Oct 2020 9:50 AM

 

The ICAC commissioner has apologised to Gladys Berejiklian after a private transcript was accidentally uploaded to the internet.

The apology came as Daryl Maguire fronted the ICAC for a third day of questioning on Friday as the anti-corruption watchdog investigates whether he used his parliamentary privileges for personal gain.

The former Wagga Wagga MP was sensationally revealed as the NSW Premier's ex-lover when she took the witness stand on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she and Mr Maguire were in a five-year relationship, starting in 2015. Mr Maguire elaborated on their relationship in his testimony on Thursday, revealing he told her about debts he had amassed to the tune of $1.5 million and plans to settle them through a deal involving land near the site of the Western Sydney Airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the ICAC accidentally uploaded transcripts documenting a part of the hearing that was held behind closed doors.

More to come

Originally published as Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

More Stories

daryl maguire editors picks gladys berejiklian icac nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Premium Content SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Council News ‘If I believe somebody has failed in their job, I will also tell you that you have failed.”

        Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad

        Premium Content Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad

        Crime They were sold bread wrapped in foil instead of drugs

        WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Premium Content WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Travel This new Granite Belt tourism option is making sure furry friends can wine and dine...

        Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Whats On Artists, workshops and more: Find out why this inaugural Warwick event is bringing...