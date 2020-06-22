Costigan launches audacious bid to ‘Power the North’

Queensland Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has denounced the need for a feasibility study as he launches an audacious bid to fire up Collinsville.

Queensland Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has denounced the need for a feasibility study as he launches an audacious bid to fire up Collinsville.

WHITSUNDAYS MP Jason Costigan has denounced the need for a feasibility study as he launches an audacious bid to fire up Collinsville.

The NQ First Party leader will today announce a plan to inject $400 million into a project to refire the Collinsville power station. The funding will be part of his $1 billion 'Powering the North' project.

Mr Costigan said it was the injection that the people of North Queensland needed to put cash back in their pockets.

He also rejected any need for a feasibility study into the product before making the promise alongside Burdekin candidate Carolyn Moriarty.

"We are not pussyfooting around here, I don't need a feasibility study to tell me it works," Mr Costigan said.

"The Liberals have an infatuation with feasibility studies, go and explain that to the bar flies in the workers club at Collinsville. They will tell you to stick the feasibility study up your Jatz cracker.

"If you have got a farm or a factory, a foundry or a family, this initiative will help you.

The Collinsville power plant revitalising is the first prospective project Mr Costigan has announced as part of his 'Powering the North' plan. He has promised further announcements in the coming weeks.

Mr Costigan said his $1 billion project would be entirely funded by mining royalties as part of his $6 billion 'Real Royalties for the Regions' program.

The projects can only go ahead if Mr Costigan's NQ First party is able to secure the balance of power in the Queensland parliament at the upcoming state election.

Mr Costigan will need to secure a number of seats at the upcoming election to ensure major parties must work with NQ First to secure the vote in parliament. This will give his party more bargaining power to get policies over the line.

The NQ First party has so far named three candidates for the election including Cook, Burdekin and Whitsundays. But it is understood the party has plans to flood the region with candidates.

"If we have the balance of power, we will call the tune of the southeast," Mr Costigan said.

"The way we are tracking we will have more party members than the Katters by the time of the election."

Originally published as Costigan launches audacious bid to 'Power the North'