Crime

Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

4th Sep 2020 3:29 PM
A trolley fight in a Coles meat aisle left a woman bruised after she coughed on another woman.

Amanda Gail Lee pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

In August 2018 Lee was shopping in North Lakes Coles.

The court heard she and 28-year-old woman were near each other in the meat aisle and the 28-year-old coughed towards Lee.

The two got into an argument and began pushing their trolleys at each other.

The court heard the 28-year-old called Lee a "stupid b****" and Lee rammed her trolley into the other ladies leg causing bruising.

The court heard the case was "unusual" as Lee had not initiated the fight but had caused the injury.

Only a week before the offence Lee had changed medication which contributed to her behaviour on the day.

The court heard Lee had not committed any offences in the since the incident.

She was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

