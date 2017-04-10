Could the public help bring about policy changes?

WHILE commonplace in our court system, juries are becoming a popular way of deliberating on public policy.

A citizens' jury is a small group, typically from 12 to 24 people, who are selected to deliberate on an issue with the intention of influencing the outcome.

In Australia, citizens juries have been used in areas such as healthcare, as well as by local councils to debate issues such as infrastructure.

For example, the upgrade of the inner footpaths of Lismore was listed as a priority by the CBD Citizens' Jury convened in 2014.

This group was made up of 15 residents, 15 CBD representatives, a representative of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce , a Lismore business panel member, and selected Lismore City councillors.

The group developed a priority ranking of various projects for the CBD that included upgraded footpaths, more toilets, more street cleaning, and re-vegetating the riverbank.

A CBD/Riverbank Feedback Group was then established as a council advisory group that could provide guidance and feedback as projects progressed.

The idea of a citizens' jury has been discussed briefly by the Southern Downs Residents Action Group as a way of holding the Southern Downs Regional Council accountable.