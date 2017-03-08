Could the way into Warwick be easier on the eye?

DEAD FISH: these fish have been hanging from the Welcome to Warwick sign for the last few months. Photo: Erin Smith / Warwick Daily News

WARWICK residents are concerned by the impression overgrown grass and "delapidated” areas are leaving on visitors.

In a post in one local Facebook group, one Rose City local shared her thoughts on the issue, writing that tourists were being turned off by the untidy appearance of the town.

"I had friends come down from Gympie for the weekend,” Jo Townsend wrote.

"They come down the back way through Toowoomba, and they asked what happened to Warwick.

"they have their own business and it's a trade that Warwick could use but their first impression of the town was enough to make them have second

"Does the council not care because that's what it looks like? Pretty sad if that's the impression of Warwick gives out.”

Other users agreed that businesses around Warwick suffer if the lack of maintenance detracted enough from Warwick's appeal.

"What I've said all along,” Kay Locke wrote.

"God help anyone in business. Why would you stop?”

"Stanthorpe is looking a bit uncared for as well, first impressions stay with people!” Trish Gaske wrote.

Donna Cecil wrote the issue was not limited to Warwick.

"Its the whole SDRC shire,” she wrote.

"Visitors wont stop if a place looks untidy. I know when we travel we wont stop unless it looks like a nice tidy town.”

Jo Townsend followed up by writing that comments like these should be a huge wake up call to the council.

Are there any spots you think need attention?

Comment or phone us on 46601324 to share your thoughts.