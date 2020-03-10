Menu
Leah Stevenson of Lasting Impression Bridal shows off her latest wedding gown, made entirely from toilet paper.
Offbeat

Wedding dress from toilet paper: how precious!

Adam Hourigan
9th Mar 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 10th Mar 2020 7:48 AM
DRESSMAKER Leah Stevenson's latest creation sits pride of place in her shopfront window.

The dress has a sweetheart neckline, with a single off-the-shoulder strap, ruched bodice with a dropped waistline, and a frilled asymmetric overlay with a matching flower in the hairpiece and waistband.

Adding to the drama of the dress, it is made from the most sought-after material in the country at the moment.

It's not silk, and it's not chiffon.

It's toilet paper. A Coles brand 24-pack to be exact.

And before the hoarders scream in mercy, it's okay. Ms Stevenson said there's still plenty left from the pack.

"I reckon I've got about half that's perfectly usable," she laughed.

Inspired, or rather disgusted by the nation's obsession with TP, Ms Stevenson said she decided to have a go at something a bit different.

"I thought, what's crazier than a toilet paper wedding gown? That's fighting over toilet paper! It's just crazy," she said.

"I'm always looking for something different to do. I like the idea."

Ms Stevenson said she'd had a few interested onlookers come to see the dress, many amazed the dress was entirely made from the white gold.

"I've had a few come in and take photos to send to family away, and one girl did a Tik Tok like she was stealing the paper, but she did ask permission," Ms Stevenson said.

Being a standard home brand paper, and not one of the fancier brands, Ms Stevenson said there were some tears along the way, as she mixed machine stitching and hand sewing.

"The cheap paper along the perforations tear quite easily," she said.

And while many might think even the 10 hours she spent perfecting her design might be all to go down the toilet, Ms Stevenson said there was a light at the end of the S-bend.

"I'm loving the shape, and I'd love to make something like that out of tuile," she said. "That would look amazing."

The dress can be viewed at Ms Stevenson's shop Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear in Prince Street, Grafton.

Just In

