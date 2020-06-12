Council answers community call for skatepark upgrades

RAMPING UP: Susan’s son Carlo Seifert at the Warwick skatepark in Queens Park. Picture: Jessica Paul

IT’S time for Warwick’s skateboarding enthusiasts to rejoice, with confirmation that a new skatepark could be in the pipeline.

The current council-owned facility in Queens Park has now been in place for almost two decades, leading to calls from the community for a refurbished or even brand-new skating area.

SDRC councillor for parks and open spaces Andrew Gale said he had been receiving feedback from parents and children alike that Warwick’s skatepark was in desperate need of an upgrade.

“It really is a much-loved asset, but it’s pretty much reached the end of its lifespan,” Cr Gale said.

“Whether that’s a replacement, some maintenance, or staged upgrades – that’s the sort of stuff we’re looking into at the moment.

“And, if we do go into that process, I imagine we’d have some kind of consultation with people about what they want.”

Cr Gale said his key concerns about the skatepark’s current state included the instability of its base, having been built on softer soil close to the Condamine River.

“There’s similar facilities that are in much better condition across the region because it’s on a stable piece of ground,” he said.

“There’s also been problems before with vandalism and having people drive onto it, so there’s deliberate damage as well which is quite disturbing.

“So we’d be looking at a number of ways to stop that from happening, like some sort of barrier around it, and possibly seating as well.”

Warwick mother Susan Hartwig said as much her son Carlo Seifert loves riding his bike at the skatepark, she definitely agreed there was room for improvement.

“I definitely think we need some more shade, because in summer you just melt,” Ms Hartwig said.

“I’d also like it to be a bit bigger, because it can be hard for the little kids like Carlo when there’s older kids here riding their bikes and stuff as well.

“Maybe some street art or graffiti too, to make it look a bit nicer.”

According to Cr Gale, the issue is one the SDRC will need to give “very, very strong consideration to” in the near future.

“At this stage, it’s a project that is certainly in my books, and the other councillors I have spoken to have a lot of motivation to bring it up to scratch a little bit,” Cr Gale said.

“There’s not a never-ending bucket of money to go into, but the skatepark is well-used and well-loved.

“I’ve been down there on the weekend and seen 30 or 40 kids down there, so it does assure me that it’s something worthwhile.”