Council budget, projects under discussion

A small congregation of ratepayers in Warwick Town Hall for the Council Q&A session earlier this year. Sophie Lester

SOUTHERN Downs ratepayers will have a chance to speak to their leaders in upcoming Q&A sessions.

The council-led sessions will go over the Southern Downs Regional Council 2016/17 annual report and 2018/19 budget planning, as well as updates on major projects for the council.

Councillors and senior staff will be on hand to address questions and concerns from residents.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said community members were able to provide excellent feedback across a variety of topics at past sessions, and urged people to attend the upcoming events.

"These sessions provide the opportunity for the community to get answers to their questions,” Cr Dobie said.

"Council will provide updates about a range of operational items, and the community has the opportunity to ask questions not only of those topics, but other subjects of interest.”

The Warwick Q&A session will be held on November 13 from 5.30pm at the Town Hall.

The Stanthorpe Q&A session will be held in conjunction with the Cuppa with a Councillor event next Wednesday from 5.30pm at the QCWA Rooms at 5 Victoria St.