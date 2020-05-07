Menu
PUTTING BIKING ON THE MAP: The new track is set to attract many keen bike riders to the area.
Council calls on residents for help with new bike park

Georgie Hewson
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
KIDS, parents and biking enthusiasts of Warwick will be able to enjoy a new learn to ride bike pathway at Australiana Park according to designs released by the Southern Downs Regional Council today.

The new course, funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program, will be a great asset to Warwick, according to Local Government Minister, Stirling Hinchcliffe.

“It doesn’t stop there, however, with the more challenging route for more experienced riders – I reckon this is going to be a really exciting family destination when it’s up and running,” said Minister Hinchcliffe.

The Wallace St upgrade will also feature multi-terrain and level obstacles incorporated throughout the course’s design.

Features of the course will include bridges, culverts, a cattle grid, a railway crossing, corrugations and a dry creek bed in addition to undulating pathways with berms and cambers on the corners.

In order to help riders become familiar with road safety, traffic signs and painted arrows on the pathway have been incorporated as well as typical road features such as overtaking lanes, pedestrian crossings and intersections, including a roundabout and a one-way road.

As part of the design is to incorporate history from the district, the council is calling on the public for consultation on what features they would like to see included.

Feedback for the design is due Council is due by 5pm on Monday May 18 at www.sdrc.gov.au.

