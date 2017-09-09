Council campaign spending cap proposed

A proposal to cap spending for councillor and mayoral candidates in Queensland council elections could be introduced by 2020.

LIMITING campaign spending in local government elections has been proposed to prevent corruption and deliver fairer elections in Queensland.

The Local Government Association of Queensland recommended election spending caps be introduced in time for the next council elections in 2020 to the State Government and Opposition.

LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam said the proposed caps of $2 for each voter for mayoral candidates and $1 a voter for councillor candidates would help ensuring transparency and accountability.

The proposal would also bar mayoral candidates from spending more than $200,000 and council candidates from spending more than $50,000 on campaigns.

Mr Hallam said the changes would deal with issues covered in the Crime and Corruption Commission Operation Belcarra investigation into the conduct of council elections.

"Our position is clear: when it comes to the conduct of candidates in local government elections, whether they are already councillors of seeking to become councillors, transparency is paramount,” he said.

"That is why we have strongly supported the introduction real time disclosure of electoral donations and continue to call on the government to oblige all council election candidates to disclose their pecuniary interests at the time they nominate.

"We believe this would help prevent corruption and undue influence as it would deal with the demand for campaign funds that drives fund-raising practices.

"Such a system would also reduce or contain the costs of elections, which would make them more competitive and fairer to all who want to run for their local council.”

Mr Hallam said the LGAQ proposal, endorsed by its Policy Executive, would not apply to Brisbane City Council.

"We look forward to discussing this proposal with the Government and Opposition and would be happy to consider changes to the detail but we firmly believe a system of campaign spending caps is the way to go,” he said.