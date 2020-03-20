Council candidate self isolates after coronavirus fears

PLACED in self-isolation due to his flu-like symptoms, Southern Downs Regional Council Candidate Robert Ettery has cautioned fellow candidates to practice safe distancing from vulnerable voters.

Mr Ettery has remained confined to his home since Monday after he came into contact with two people who recently returned from a cruise and one person who recently returned from Bali.

All three individuals had flu symptoms.

“I feel like I’ve been hit by a B-double and then they’ve reversed over me for another crack at it,” he said.

“I personally don’t think I have coronavirus but I got crook four days after I had that contact and it’s not worth taking chances and spreading it.”

Mr Ettery said while he tried to receive a test, he was denied one.

“They said unless I could emphatically say I had come into contact with someone who had been tested positive, I wasn’t eligible,” he said.

“But my doctor told me to quarantine myself straight away.

“They are running out of test kits so I guess they didn’t want to waste them.”

Mr Ettery said combating the spread of contagion has shown him the importance of maintaining a safe distance from vulnerable members of the community.

“I think the candidates who have abandoned canvassing and coming into contact with the public have the right idea,” he said.

“You can’t really be sure of how many people out there really have it.”

Mr Ettery said while his isolation had damaged his campaign he believed it was better to be safe than sorry.

“It was forced upon me but I agree,” he said.

“It’s time we practice what we preach about looking out for the community and practice social distancing.”

Candidates have now been informed they are not permitted to shake hands with voters near polling booths by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

They must also provide use of alternate election material distribution methods including static display, use of a common collection point and electronic distribution.