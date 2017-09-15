Ipswich council solicitor takes over after CEO charged

UPDATE: IPSWICH Mayor Andrew Antoniolli says his council will seek legal advice to determine its options after CEO Jim Lindsay was charged with official corruption yesterday afternoon.

Cr Antoniolli said Mr Lindsay was on immediate leave.

"This comes as a shock, however we must remain resilient through a period of turmoil," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Following a similar charge two days ago, I said this Council would have zero tolerance when it comes to any illegal activity, and that view remains.

"Council will be seeking to appoint an external acting CEO in the near future. Until such time, Council City Solicitor Daniel Best will act in the CEO role.

"My office will continue to offer any and all appropriate assistance which may be required by the CCC. I again remind people that it is important to allow the legal process to take its course.

"Today I announced a 19-point plan which will ensure greater transparency when it comes to Council business. We are answerable to the public, and we must look to operate with the highest standards of integrity that they rightly expect."

At this stage Mr Lindsay is on paid leave.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 11 October 2017.

EARLIER: THE Crime and Corruption Commission says it has charged an Ipswich man with official corruption.

Channel 9 News reports the man charged is Ipswich City Council's CEO Jim Lindsay.

The 53-year-old Karana Downs man was charged this afternoon after CCC investigators arrested the Ipswich City Council employee at the council's offices.

He was transported to the Ipswich Watchhouse where he was charged with one count of official corruption contrary to section 87 of the Queensland Criminal Code.

#BREAKING: The CCC has charged Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay with official corruption. More details coming up in #9NewsAt6 pic.twitter.com/j4lGrdg9tw — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) September 14, 2017

He was also served with a notice to appear in court to face one count of Disobedience to Statute Law contrary to section 204 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 11 October 2017.

The CCC has advised Ipswich City Council.

Jim Lindsay was the council's Chief Financial Officer from January 2006 to May 2014 when he became the Chief Executive Officer.

Throughout that time he has been a director of the council-owned companies.

As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further.