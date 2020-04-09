Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROADE CLOSED: The popular four-wheel drive destination will be closed until further notice.
ROADE CLOSED: The popular four-wheel drive destination will be closed until further notice.
News

Council closes road to public amid COVID-19 concerns

Georgie Hewson
9th Apr 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS and locals have been advised the Condamine River Road will be closed today until further notice.

The Southern Downs Regional Council made the announcement yesterday as a result of COVID-19 and non-essential travel restrictions.

The popular four-wheel driving spot and passage to Boonah is not applicable to emergency services.

Local residents may use their gate key to enter and exit for essential travel as required.

For more information on restrictions go to: https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/gatherings.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “Painful” Easter for local accommodation businesses

        premium_icon “Painful” Easter for local accommodation businesses

        News WARWICK motel owners say the coronavirus travel restrictions have crushed the usually lucrative Easter long weekend.

        • 9th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim