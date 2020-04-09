Council closes road to public amid COVID-19 concerns

ROADE CLOSED: The popular four-wheel drive destination will be closed until further notice.

MOTORISTS and locals have been advised the Condamine River Road will be closed today until further notice.

The Southern Downs Regional Council made the announcement yesterday as a result of COVID-19 and non-essential travel restrictions.

The popular four-wheel driving spot and passage to Boonah is not applicable to emergency services.

Local residents may use their gate key to enter and exit for essential travel as required.

For more information on restrictions go to: https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/gatherings.