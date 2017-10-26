Council collaboration unlocks potential

STREET lighting proving high tech service like wifi, the impact of AirBnB on local communities and just why do German Shepherd owners have the most complaints lodged against them?

These are just some of the questions a new local government data aggregation tool has the potential to answer.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was impressed by the vast data collected through the Local Government Association of Queensland project.

The innovative use of data sharing through the LG Sherlock project was a focus of the LGAQ conference last week.

"Councillors may remember the CEO suggested we be part of it in its initial trial,” Cr Dobie said at the SDRC general meeting yesterday.

"The data the LGAQ and Accenture gathered during that phase was phenomenal.

"Now by gathering the data across all councils imagine what can be worked out for this state. "I am really staggered at what its potential is.

The data analytics project - the largest of its kind for local councils - will allow local councils to use the huge amount of information they collect to help improve the way they operate their businesses and serve their communities.

Cr Dobie said all Queensland councils would be offered LG Sherlock for free in its first year.

"It will allow us to look at things like the usage and services of council vehicles so we can get the best value for vehicles, for example,” she said.

"Using all that data gathered from every council across Queensland, can tell when to renew and service vehicles.”

LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam said the project would reduce operational risks and unlock new potential for Queensland councils assisting with local decision making.

"This is big. It's world leading technology that will provide previously hidden valuable insights into the depths of data held by member councils,” Mr Hallam said.

"We are reliably told by our consultants that LG Sherlock will be the first of its kind in the world for an entire sphere of government.”