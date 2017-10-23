Council to defend stance on developments

THE Southern Downs Regional Council may be forced to defend its decision on two livestock development applications.

Back to Basics Poultry - a free range and heritage breeds chicken egg production facility at Jack Smith Gully Rd, Freestone - was approved in August, subject to council conditions.

The 3000-chicken facility to be run by Mark and Rebecca Kinsella had faced challenges from neighbours Mathu and Belinda Walker during the approval phases, but was passed by the council.

Brisbane-based QuDA planning lawyers, on behalf of the Walkers, have issued the council and Kinsellas a notice of appeal with the intention of having the decision overturned in the Planning and Environment Court.

The grounds for appeal, as outlined in the SDRC general meeting agenda for October 25, were that the proposed development conflicts with overall outcomes for the Rural zone and the Alluvial plains precinct and with the Performance outcomes of the Rural zone code, and is inconsistent with the purpose of the Intensive animal industries code and does not achieve the overall outcomes of the code.

It will also be argued the proposal development is directly contrary to the realistic amenity expectations of residents in the surrounding locality.

Layton and Sharalyn Free have also served the council with a notice of appeal to overturn the SDRC refusal of their application to build a feedlot.

The Frees first applied to develop the feedlot at Warfields Rd Allora last September before amending the application in May.

The council ultimately refused the application in August.

In its general meeting on Wednesday, the council intends to delegate authority to CEO David Keenan to engage legal counsel, and participate in any formal mediation or proceedings going forward.