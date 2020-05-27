Council delivers verdict on rural tank rebate scheme

RURAL residents on the Southern Downs will now be able to apply for a rebate on a water tank purchase after the council voted to adopt the scheme in today's general meeting.

Councillors resolved to allocate $1,050,000 towards providing a water tank rebate to rural landowners in February.

These funds have been allocated in Council's 2020/2021 budget and eligibility criteria have been developed.

The rural water tank rebate will involve a different application and approval process than previous water tank rebates for residents connected to town water.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi said that the prospect of a rural tank rebate is expected to be very popular and urged residents to familiarise themselves with the application process.

"If residents wish to take advantage of the rebate and increase their domestic water storage capacity, they shouldn't rush out and buy a tank first; they will need to submit an expression of interest form first," he said.

Council expects that the demand for this rebate will exceed the $1,050,000 of funds available and will therefore run an expression of interest process, followed by a ballot of eligible applications, should applications exceed available funding.

"Written approval will be provided to successful applicants who can then purchase a water tank and arrange installation, with the assurance they are approved to receive the rebate".

The expression of interest process will open in the coming weeks with further information to be provided on the council's website.