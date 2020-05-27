Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wildash Warwick Southern Downs rain cloud cloudy farm storm water tank
Wildash Warwick Southern Downs rain cloud cloudy farm storm water tank
News

Council delivers verdict on rural tank rebate scheme

Georgie Hewson
27th May 2020 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL residents on the Southern Downs will now be able to apply for a rebate on a water tank purchase after the council voted to adopt the scheme in today's general meeting.

Councillors resolved to allocate $1,050,000 towards providing a water tank rebate to rural landowners in February.

These funds have been allocated in Council's 2020/2021 budget and eligibility criteria have been developed.

The rural water tank rebate will involve a different application and approval process than previous water tank rebates for residents connected to town water.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi said that the prospect of a rural tank rebate is expected to be very popular and urged residents to familiarise themselves with the application process.

"If residents wish to take advantage of the rebate and increase their domestic water storage capacity, they shouldn't rush out and buy a tank first; they will need to submit an expression of interest form first," he said.

Council expects that the demand for this rebate will exceed the $1,050,000 of funds available and will therefore run an expression of interest process, followed by a ballot of eligible applications, should applications exceed available funding.

"Written approval will be provided to successful applicants who can then purchase a water tank and arrange installation, with the assurance they are approved to receive the rebate".

The expression of interest process will open in the coming weeks with further information to be provided on the council's website.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        premium_icon SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        News The proposal has generated a fierce resistance from one landlord, who fears her properties will be deserted.

        ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        premium_icon ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        News State member encourages government to take on reforms after families left waiting...

        Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        premium_icon Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        News Defence claims sexual contact was consensual

        TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        premium_icon TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        News Exciting new event to boost tourism trade to Southern Downs region after...