Council dumps costly work on dirt road

FED UP: Lloyd Johnson shared this photo of a gravel section of Junabee Rd after rain at the weekend. Southern Downs councillors last week moved to continue current maintenance of the 2km section due to the $350,000 minimum cost of upgrading to a sealed bitumen road.

RESIDENTS around Danderoo have been left disappointed by a council decision to put off an upgrade to a section of Junabee Rd.

Southern Downs councillors resolved not to go ahead with requested upgrades, due to the expected $350,000 minimal cost of converting the 2km gravel section to a sealed bitumen road.

A petition signed by local road users that asked the council to urgently upgrade the road was forwarded to the council engineering department in November.

Gloria and Ken Mogridge were two of the ratepayers living near the site to sign the petition, which emphasised the degraded state of the road was a safety risk.

Mrs Mogridge said the section of the road was "horrendous”.

"Our cars are getting rattled to bits even driving at a low speed,” Mrs Mogridge said.

"That awful powdery gravel is twice as dusty as ordinary gravel and you can only see a cloud of dust, not the vehicle.”

Donna Cecil said the section was "like driving on a corrugated roof”.

The council currently maintains the gravel section with formation grades at an average annual cost of $6600.

A formation grade was last done in July 2016 at a cost of $4231.

In their report, councillors noted an adequately maintained gravel road would provide safe all-weather access provided drivers drove to the conditions of the road.

However road user Lloyd Johnson said the state of the road following rain was at odds with this finding from the council.

"We'll need a boat soon - all the water runs in the middle of the road,” Mr Johnson said.

"If they formed up the road properly and used better gravel instead of wasting money on that white rubbish.

"Do the job right the first time, stop wasting ratepayers' money.”

In their meeting last Thursday, councillors said while the upgrades would not be included in the current capital works budget or draft budget for 2017-18, they would reconsider the works down the track.