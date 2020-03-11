Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
Council News

Council finance chief hit with fresh corruption charges

by MADURA MCCORMACK
11th Mar 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive embroiled in a corruption investigation has been hit with more charges, the Crime and Corruption Commission has revealed.

John Mugambi Mwamba, deputy chief executive officer and financial services director for the council, was charged with 24 fraud offences dating back to January 2017 in July last year.

The CCC has revealed Mwamba, 51, had been arrested on Tuesday and charged with a further 58 fraud offences and one offence of stealing as a servant, with the alleged offences dating back to June 2014.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The initial tranche of charges from last year, to which he has not entered pleas, alleges Mwamba defrauded the council of $11,684.48 over nearly two years.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK IN BUSINESS: Doors to open after forced drought closure

        premium_icon BACK IN BUSINESS: Doors to open after forced drought closure

        News This small business owner is expecting to see a lot more colour coming from her back yard very soon

        Campdraft cancellation brings silver lining

        premium_icon Campdraft cancellation brings silver lining

        News THE Inglewood Show has introduced a new and exciting event in the place of their...

        Drive to provide dignity for Warwick women in need

        premium_icon Drive to provide dignity for Warwick women in need

        News Need for basic sanitary items is high in our region

        Redbacks rally for first game under new coach

        premium_icon Redbacks rally for first game under new coach

        Sport ‘I’ve got to earn their respect’