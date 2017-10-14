26°
News

Council funding available to community groups

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.
NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding. KERRI MOORE

SOUTHERN Downs not-for-profit organisations have a great opportunity to fill up their coffers before the end of the year with Southern Down Regional Council's community, event and sport and recreation grants.

The second round of funding is now open and groups have until Sunday, October 29 to lodge their applications.

The council has more than $118,000 of funding available, capped at amounts of $10,000.

The funds are available for projects taking place between Saturday, December 16, 2017 and Saturday, June 30.

Previous successful applicants include the Warwick Tennis Association who received $4995 in funding for a ride on mower and the Warwick District Girl Guides who successfully applied for $4400 for ground keeping equipment.

Seventeen community groups received a combined total of almost $80,000 in community grants in the 2016/17 financial year.

Applicants are encouraged to apply via the SmartyGrants website.

For more information visit the SDRC website and read the guidelines, at http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/

doing-business/grants-to-

community

Warwick Daily News
WANTED: Bar staff needed for Rodeo

WANTED: Bar staff needed for Rodeo

The Warwick Rodeo is two weeks away and the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society is calling out for volunteers.

Science fun is on the cards

GO PLANET: Simon Hamlet sits down to a game of Solar Systems Happy Families.

Simon Hamlet describes himself as a game geek

Two reasons city buyers are eyeing off Warwick real estate

The lifestyle and affordable prices in the Southern Downs has attracted interest from Brisbane buyers.

Agents are seeing plenty of interest from city dwellers.

Family rituals the secret to strong families, psychologist says

GET TOGETHER: Family movie nights and routines like this are incredibly important for children and teenagers, and the whole family unit, says psychologist Sabina Read (INSET).

Psychologist explains importance of family rituals to development

Local Partners