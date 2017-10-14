Council funding available to community groups

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding. KERRI MOORE

SOUTHERN Downs not-for-profit organisations have a great opportunity to fill up their coffers before the end of the year with Southern Down Regional Council's community, event and sport and recreation grants.

The second round of funding is now open and groups have until Sunday, October 29 to lodge their applications.

The council has more than $118,000 of funding available, capped at amounts of $10,000.

The funds are available for projects taking place between Saturday, December 16, 2017 and Saturday, June 30.

Previous successful applicants include the Warwick Tennis Association who received $4995 in funding for a ride on mower and the Warwick District Girl Guides who successfully applied for $4400 for ground keeping equipment.

Seventeen community groups received a combined total of almost $80,000 in community grants in the 2016/17 financial year.

Applicants are encouraged to apply via the SmartyGrants website.

For more information visit the SDRC website and read the guidelines, at http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/

doing-business/grants-to-

community