Council grants supporting Warwick artists

ARTS grants have been vital to many of the region's biggest projects, allowing artists to dedicate time and resources to colouring our world.

Warwick talent Sue Keong said Regional Arts Development Fund grants were a valuable tool and urged others to take advantage of the scheme.

"These grants are a wonderful opportunity for local artists,” she said.

"It's a wonderful avenue for people to be able to create and it's also nice to be rewarded and acknowledged in such a way.”

Ms Keong said the idea behind the RADF grants was to support artists.

"The artist's time is not really taken into account, but that's what these grants are designed to take care of,” she said.

"In the early days of Jumpers and Jazz, we successfully applied for a grant to create sculptures on the palm trees in Palmerin St. The grant not only paid for the materials but also the time for four artists.

"We had the time, opportunity and support to create something unique, which was wonderful.”

In previous years the council's RADF grants have included exciting and diverse projects such as street art, workshops in pottery and fine furniture making, development of a heritage mapping concept, and participation of professional cultural artists and entertainers at festivals.

All together the council has a total of $105,000 to be made available to local artists this financial year.

To apply for a grant, visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/doing- business/grants-to- community.

The latest round is open until Friday, December 8. Projects must not be started before January 29, 2018.