Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council grants supporting Warwick artists

ART'S REWARD: Sue Keong sees RADF grants as a blank canvas for emerging local artists.
ART'S REWARD: Sue Keong sees RADF grants as a blank canvas for emerging local artists. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

ARTS grants have been vital to many of the region's biggest projects, allowing artists to dedicate time and resources to colouring our world.

Warwick talent Sue Keong said Regional Arts Development Fund grants were a valuable tool and urged others to take advantage of the scheme.

"These grants are a wonderful opportunity for local artists,” she said.

"It's a wonderful avenue for people to be able to create and it's also nice to be rewarded and acknowledged in such a way.”

Ms Keong said the idea behind the RADF grants was to support artists.

"The artist's time is not really taken into account, but that's what these grants are designed to take care of,” she said.

"In the early days of Jumpers and Jazz, we successfully applied for a grant to create sculptures on the palm trees in Palmerin St. The grant not only paid for the materials but also the time for four artists.

"We had the time, opportunity and support to create something unique, which was wonderful.”

In previous years the council's RADF grants have included exciting and diverse projects such as street art, workshops in pottery and fine furniture making, development of a heritage mapping concept, and participation of professional cultural artists and entertainers at festivals.

All together the council has a total of $105,000 to be made available to local artists this financial year.

To apply for a grant, visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/doing- business/grants-to- community.

The latest round is open until Friday, December 8. Projects must not be started before January 29, 2018.

Topics:  art funding council grants radf southern downs regional council warwick business warwick community warwick people

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

SEAFOOD lovers be warned: you’re going to be paying top dollar for prawns this festive season, with retailers indicating a 30-year high by Christmas.

Southern Downs council responds to rates bungle

The Southern Downs Regional Council is confident the council has not made the same mistake as the Fraser Coast Council that could see thousands of ratepayers being reimbursed.

The decision could spill over to other Queensland councils

AgForce slams vegetation deal

UNHAPPY: AgForce has slammed a vegetation deal put forward by the Labor party.

'We don't need politicians adding to the difficulties we face'

The Oaks comes alive for Open Gardens

BLOOMING BEAUTY: Gardener Rodney Burraston (centre) with residents Reg Davis and Sinclair Byrne enjoying the new gardens at The Oaks Aged Care Facility ahead of the Open Day on Saturday.

New gardens inspire open day event

Local Partners