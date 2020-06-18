Council halves construction fees in wake of coronavirus

BUILDING A BRIGHT FUTURE: Robby Hanna and Lisa Hanna from RJ Hanna Constructions meet with mayor Lawrence Springborg (middle) following the Goondiwindi council announcement.

CORONAVIRUS on the back of a drought unlike any other has prompted Goondiwindi Regional Council to implement new building relief — the latest in a series of targeted community aid.

The council announced it will halve all building and planning application fees within the Goondiwindi region for the 2020-21 financial year.

The decision was made following a downturn in the number of number of building, planning and plumbing applications submitted to Council in the first six months of this year.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg said, in a sector that employed more than 400 people, it would help bolster confidence in the local industry.

“We’re very much of the view that there’s so many great things to offer in the area,” he said.

“It will help local business, local tradies, local hardware and encourage the people thinking of putting in a building application for a shed, extension or subdivision to come forward.

“Let’s say you might have 100 blocks up for subdivision, that would be $40,000 normally but under this it will be $20,000.”

RJ Hanna Constructions owner Lisa Hanna agreed the reductions would incentivise people to build within the region.

“In the past year or so we’ve definitely seen people cut back on their spending with the drought – and especially now, with the coronavirus,” Ms Hanna said.

““I think the 50 per cent council discount on the back of the [federal government’s] new HomeBuilder grant will really give people the encouragement and confidence to get going with the job.”

Just last week, the council also waived non-residential pedestal sewage charges for local accommodation businesses over the 20/21 period.

Cr Springborg said the continued sector relief contributed “small amounts make that a big difference.”

“Our council is a small but service focused council. We’ve very much embedded in the community and attune to what people are putting forward,” he said.

“We don’t have endless resources … but our focus is on making enough revenue to do our business while being critically focused on assisting those that need our support.”

Handing down a budget next week, Cr Springborg said financial relief across sectors would continue as council kept their eyes on the long road ahead.

“There is room for optimism but this is a big thing. It will take a lot of time to recover because of the economic costs and while there may be money floating around from all sources of government at the moment, we have to be prepared that in the future it may be much more difficult to get that money,” he said.

“Our council is making sure we’re efficient, effective and are managing a balanced budget that will have enough in reserve for then.”