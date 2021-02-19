Council launches investigation after sewage enters creek

NOT AGAIN: The sewage flowed into Bracker Creek.

Warwick residents have been treated to another crappy sewage overflow, just days after a similar incident.

Southern Downs Regional Council sent out a release involving the McEvoy Street pump station on Thursday.

The sewage pooled into Bracker Creek due to a blockage between the receiving manhole and the pump station.

A council spokeswoman called the situation “regrettable” but said there were no issues with the pump station except no inflow.

“The overflow from the station spilled into Bracker Creek which fortunately is not flowing at present,” she said.

“Water pooled in three ponds within the creek bed which were cleaned by the vacuum truck straightaway.

“We are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and will implement remedial measures where necessary to avoid similar situations in future.

“The unfortunate reality is that we have ageing infrastructure across the region that has been ignored for too long and this Council is planning and budgeting to address the issue.”

Earlier on Saturday, Killarney residents a switchboard failure resulted in the overflow of approximately 200 KL of sewage, costing ratepayers over $2000.

Any residents or businesses with concerns from the overflow can contact the Customer Service Centre on 1300 697 372.