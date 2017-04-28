Council may scrap public toilet block

FINAL FLUSH?: Southern Downs Regional Council has asked for public feedback before finalising a decision to remove an ageing toilet block in the Town Hall carpark in Warwick.

COMMUNITY feedback will determine whether a public building in Warwick will be flushed.

Southern Downs councillors agreed to put the proposal to decommission the Town Hall car park toilets to public consultation.

Council engineering services acting director Michael Bell said the toilet block was vandalised and the inability to lock the doors made it a prime target for crime.

"The exact age of the existing brick public toilet block is unknown, although the building materials would suggest that it was built about 1960s,” Mr Bell said.

"This facility is not heritage-listed, and in fact the Warwick Town Hall Conservation Management Plan states that the brick toilets no cultural heritage significance and can be removed, replaced or renovated as required.

"The facilities are not compliant for people with disabilities, and an asset condition inspection done in 2014 suggested that the estimated remaining useful life of this building was five years, particularly due to signs of old age and increasing maintenance requirements.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said councillors wanted to hear from the community before finalising the removal.

"(The) council is keen to receive feedback about the proposal, which includes disconnection of the services, decommissioning the building, and reinstating the area to carpark space,” Cr Dobie said.

"There is a great opportunity to be had in expanding the existing carpark area, with three new spaces estimated to be created by removing the

old toilet block.

"(The) council is working to ensure that the community facilities we provide are maintained and meet relevant standards, and where possible, community expectations.”

Cr Dobie said it was timely to consider decommissioning the toilet block with the draft budget also out for consultation.

Ratepayers can have their say until 5pm on May 12 by completing a feedback form from sdrc.qld.gov.au/ living-here/have-your-say

Feedback forms may be completed online, or completed and emailed to mail@sdrc.qld.gov.au or mailed to Chief Executive Officer, Southern Downs Regional Council, PO Box 26 Warwick Qld 4370.