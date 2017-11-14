Council meets with residents over gorge road gates

Killarney Area Promotion Association president Paul Stumkat and member Tony Pearson fear any changes to the way Condamine River Rd is used will detrimentally affect Killarney's tourism.

Killarney Area Promotion Association president Paul Stumkat and member Tony Pearson fear any changes to the way Condamine River Rd is used will detrimentally affect Killarney's tourism. Jonno Colfs

CONCERNS over proposed Killarney road closures during times of emergency made for a heated community meeting last Thursday night.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie and local disaster co-ordinator Peter See addressed the crowd on proposed procedures surrounding the locking of gates on the Condamine River Rd during flood and fire.

Killarney Area Promotion Association president, Cambanoora Gorge resident and voter Paul Stumkat said the meeting was firey at times.

"There's just a bit of upset that the council didn't consult anyone before they put the gates in,” he said.

"And there's a good deal of confusion over what locking those gates actually means for the people who live and use the road.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's director engineering services Peter See said there had been a need to exclude people from the Gorge in times of flooding, road damage and in the case of bush fires.

"A procedure was developed by council's disaster management personnel with input from some residents and from emergency services personnel,” he said.

"Following installation of the gates, mayor Dobie suggested a meeting to be held with all landowners in the gorge to discuss and explain how the gates would operate.

"The procedure was given to everyone on the night, and discussions involving the procedure continued for nearly two hours.”

Mr Stumkat had said previously he's all for keeping non-residents out of the gorge during floodtimes, himself having had to rescue people and trapped vehicles on numerous occasions.

"The gates are there to prevent people from going into the gorge during emergency times,” he said.

"The mayor and Mr See came to Killarney to give a presentation but as yet I'm yet to see the procedure or formally respond.

"The biggest issue I have so far is that the council plans to issue everybody who lives between the gates with a key, but just who is everybody and what are the legalities of driving on the road if police make the decision to close it.

"If they have closed the road then it's illegal to drive on it, does that apply to us as well?

"Who's liable if something happens to someone on the road - there are a lot of questions that need answering.”

Mr See said once issued with keys the residents would be legally able to open the gates and to pass the road closed signs.

"They will be granted permission by council to do this,” he said.

"As per the procedure, the road will be closed by the council as the road authority, by the police by their powers or by council at the request of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services when needed for bush fire reasons.”

Mr See said the gates were installed to safeguard members of the public who were unaware of the danger of the river crossings in times of major flooding or major bush fires.

"The benefit to residents is to exclude people who will become stuck, particularly in the event of an emergency,” he said.

"Residents regularly comment that they are required to use their vehicles and tractors to pull people out.”