Council moves into confidential sessions

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

THE purchase of land at Rabbit Rd near Leslie Dam is among 10 items Southern Downs councillors will discuss in camera at a meeting today.

A representative of the Local Government Association of Queensland said there was no limit to the number of items that could be discussed in sessions closed to the public, but issues of transparency have been called into question.

Southern Downs Residents' Action Group secretary Andrew Gale said there was some concern for accountability surrounding closed sessions.

"There are a number of legitimate reasons why things can and should be discussed behind closed doors," Mr Gale said.

"I just hope that in the interests of accountability and openness that matters discussed in camera are within normal guidelines."

Under the Local Government Act, the council can close a meeting to the public if the discussion is around the appointment, dismissal or discipline of employees or industrial action affecting staff, the council budget, rating concessions, contracts, legal proceedings, actions taken under the Planning Act other business which could prejudice the interests of the council or anyone else.

Councils are allowed to discuss matters in a closed session but all decisions must be made open to the public once the meeting has reopened in public.

SDRC will also discuss a request for a reduction to wastewater charges, the community support program and Warwick District Drag Racing Association lease renewal in confidence at today's meeting.