Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM FARM TO TABLE: Lawrence Springborg, the former Qld LNP leader and state health minister who quit politics to return to the farm, and now will lead his community of Goondiwindi through the Covid crisis as newly-elected mayor. Picture - Linda Springborg
FROM FARM TO TABLE: Lawrence Springborg, the former Qld LNP leader and state health minister who quit politics to return to the farm, and now will lead his community of Goondiwindi through the Covid crisis as newly-elected mayor. Picture - Linda Springborg
Council News

Council offers financial relief to combat coronavirus

Bianca Hrovat
17th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINANCIAL relief measures were introduced by Goondiwindi Regional Council this week to combat the challenges of the coronavirus ­crisis.

The newly elected team of councillors voted to extend the discount period for rates until April 29, paused interest for outstanding rates and charges until the end of the ­financial year and refunded any fees or charges for ­forward booking of council facilities.

Local council contractors will be paid earlier than normal, as the payment terms have changed from one month to two weeks.

Further, Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg communicated directly with the State Government to ­ensure the promised ­electricity rebate of $200 for households and $500 for small businesses applied to constituents accessing their power from NSW suppliers.

“Our team on council is focusing on how we can ­provide additional support to our businesses and communities to get through this,” Cr Springborg said.

“Everyone has got their own responsibilities at the moment, whether it be federal, state or local government, and everyone is doing their best.

“We don’t have the resources or the authority the State and Federal Governments do, but we still have to knuckle down and do our bit as best as we can.

“‘Our stewardship is our businesses and that’s what it comes down to.

“That fundamentally goes through everything we do, from working co-operatively with other arms of government to giving whatever ­relief we can, while not compromising our services.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTHER’S DAY: The local gift guide

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: The local gift guide

        Mothers Day How to show your love and appreciation in the time of coronavirus.

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases

        Winter season offers saving grace to Granite Belt wineries

        premium_icon Winter season offers saving grace to Granite Belt wineries

        News Vineyards say they can’t afford to lose another tourism peak to the virus.

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day