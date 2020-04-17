Council offers financial relief to combat coronavirus

FROM FARM TO TABLE: Lawrence Springborg, the former Qld LNP leader and state health minister who quit politics to return to the farm, and now will lead his community of Goondiwindi through the Covid crisis as newly-elected mayor. Picture - Linda Springborg

FINANCIAL relief measures were introduced by Goondiwindi Regional Council this week to combat the challenges of the coronavirus ­crisis.

The newly elected team of councillors voted to extend the discount period for rates until April 29, paused interest for outstanding rates and charges until the end of the ­financial year and refunded any fees or charges for ­forward booking of council facilities.

Local council contractors will be paid earlier than normal, as the payment terms have changed from one month to two weeks.

Further, Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg communicated directly with the State Government to ­ensure the promised ­electricity rebate of $200 for households and $500 for small businesses applied to constituents accessing their power from NSW suppliers.

“Our team on council is focusing on how we can ­provide additional support to our businesses and communities to get through this,” Cr Springborg said.

“Everyone has got their own responsibilities at the moment, whether it be federal, state or local government, and everyone is doing their best.

“We don’t have the resources or the authority the State and Federal Governments do, but we still have to knuckle down and do our bit as best as we can.

“‘Our stewardship is our businesses and that’s what it comes down to.

“That fundamentally goes through everything we do, from working co-operatively with other arms of government to giving whatever ­relief we can, while not compromising our services.”