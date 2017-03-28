Council pays off loans early to drive down debt

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council expects to face a decreased debt level at the end of this financial year.

Councillors voted in support of the early retirement of two loans at Wednesday's general meeting in Stanthorpe.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council would proceed with the early retirement of two loans totalling $2.34 million after a review of the council's existing loan portfolio.

"The review identified two loans... which are able to be retired early, and will be funded from monies raised by the sale of parcels of council land across the region over the last three years,” Cr Dobie said.

"These loans are the General Loan 6 and the Stanthorpe TAFE loan, neither of which relate to any income generating businesses and are therefore ideal for early retirement.

"Council has been clear that funds generated through the sale of land will be used towards the retirement of council's debt levels.

"The early retirement of these loans is a great step forward in reducing our debt and securing our financial future.”

The decision was moved by Cr Rod Kelly and seconded by Deputy Mayor Jo McNally.

"It has been identified that any land sold could be used for the retirement of council's debt levels,” Cr Kelly said. "It's prudent financial management.”

Cr McNally said the decision would be a great step towards reducing council loans.

Cr Vic Pennisi also supported the move as "good fiscal management”.

"I congratulate the staff for taking on board our directions and actively implementing it.”

Council CEO David Keenan said while the 2017-18 budget was being finalised, the council would face an estimated debt of $23,758,000 as of June 30.

Mr Keenan said this was a significant improvement from the previous debt of $32M but said the council remained in a tight economic position.

"This does not mean we will come off the (Queensland Treasury Corporation) watch list, but it is a significant step,” he said.