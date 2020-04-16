Council prepares for crisis with disaster management group

ON CALL: The first council meeting appointed a greater number of representatives to help the coordination effort.

The coronavirus crisis calls for more hands on deck, according to the Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group.

During the first meeting of the newly-formed council, councillor Cameron Gow called on his colleagues to better prepare for the pandemic by engaging in additional training.

Historically just one or two councillors are part of the LDMG, a committee which meets three times a week to co-ordinate the crisis response.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi is the chair of the LDMG, while Cr Gow was unanimously elected deputy chair.

Cr Pennisi strongly endorsed Cr Gow’s election to the role, stating he “has a wealth of experience”.

“It may be the only motion I do for the year, but it is the one I think is very appropriate,” Cr Pennisi said.

The group is responsible for such emergency procedures as setting up evacuation centres, communicating official messages or warnings to the public, and ensuring emergency services work together in an emergency.

It was “stood up” following the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Warwick.

With the looming threat of COVID-19, however, Cr Gow “firmly believes” in having an additional two deputy chairs.

By including a greater number of councillors in the group, it is hoped there will always be someone physically fit, accessible, and trained to address any crisis that occurs in the region.

“Each councillor should have the capacity to chair in case of the worst case scenario, to step forward and fulfil an extra role as required,” he said.

“We all need to take an active role if the time comes.”

Cr Gow told The Daily News recovery from the coronavirus would have to be a co-ordinated effort across the community, far larger in scale than that of drought or bushfires because “many more people and businesses will be affected”.

The deputy chair nominated deputy mayor Ross Bartley and councillor Jo McNally to join him on the LDMG. Cr Bartley nominated councillor Andrew Gale. All three will join Cr Gow and Cr Pennisi in future meetings.