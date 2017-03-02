Council push for agencies

THE Southern Downs could be moving one step closer to a major priority laid out last year.

Councillors named obtaining a state-owned facility among their top priorities for non-council- owned infrastructure in July last year.

The council will lodge a submission to an Australian Senate inquiry evaluating opportunities to relocate government bodies to regional areas.

SDRC will argue the Southern Downs is an ideal location for government agencies like the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority, Australian Rail Track Corporation and Meat and Livestock Australia.

Councillor Vic Pennisi said decentralising military facilities could help to boost the region's population.

"In the US the army bases out in the desert are quite thriving communities,” Cr Pennisi said.

"If we could relocate army barracks here, it could have a big impact on bringing the demographic of young people we tend to be missing.”

Councillor Marika McNichol said it was a good chance to lobby to bring a government agency to the region.