COUNCIL Q&A: Candidates reveal top priorities

THE future of the Southern Downs will be decided at the local government elections on March 28.

Prospective councillors don’t require any formal qualifications but the Queensland Electoral Commission suggests an active interest in community issues, good communication and negotiation skills, and business or financial management skills.

In the lead-up to the mandatory elections The Daily News aims to provide daily insight into candidates’ experiences, ideas, visions and priorities.

Candidates will receive a question each weekday, for which they will have 24 hours to respond, within a word limit, before the paper goes to print.

Should these councillors receive the public vote, they will have no shortage of issues with which to contend.

Fires, drought and potential flooding posed complex problems­ for the region over the past 12 months, and with a global pandemic looming, there are greater challenges to come.

The first question asked,

‘What local issue would be your number one priority as an elected councillor or mayor and why?’

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Tracy Dobie

“My number one priority is to keep your Council financially strong so that we have water security for the whole of the Southern Downs. These last three years have shown our economy is vulnerable to drought and in order to attract more industries to our region we need to be able to guarantee a secure supply of water.

Also important is the fact that we cannot again ask our residents to survive on extreme water restrictions due to a lack of water security.

To ensure we achieve this water security we need to implement a range of solutions:-

continuing to upgrade our current water and wastewater network; making use of every drop of recycled water; increasing water storage and water allocations for our region; having a contingency water pipeline from outside our region; establishing a water grid within our region; and working with neighbouring Councils for a broader regional water grid.”

Joe Doepel

“Well as mayor it would be bit hard to have a number one issue, as everyone in the SDRC will have different issues and opinoins , and as a repersentive of the Shire there would be a few number ones. But personal I don’t have a Number one but a few that all rate the same . Rates, roads, rubbish, land Management, council assist management etc. But properly the main one would be getting the council and rate payers back together and council helping business grow and employ more people for a sustainable future. water is a long term Infrastructure plan that we will need to make happen as soon as possible.”

Peter Kemp

“There are some extremely important priorities namely a robust water plan. The idea of piping water from Wivenhoe to Stanthorpe a distance of about 160 km would add an unbearable cost to ratepayers, considering we have large underground water reserves and high output council bores standing idle. An active commitment to build Emu Swamp Dam. Water access for rural landowners.

Rates, water access, pest management, building application charges, business charges are seriously hurting our economy, in some respects even worse than the drought. A comprehensive review of all charges with a dedicated policy to reduce or eliminate unnecessary charges or overcharging.

Facilities for youth, the very tired skate park is neglected, and we need to engage the youth, and jointly develop facilities to benefit our younger generation.”

Vic Pennisi

“To listen, to rebuild your trust in council, to action your concerns and build a stronger community so we can then start to tackle the big issues that affect our daily lives and our kids future.”

COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Ross Bartley

“Transparency. If elected, I would engage with the broader community to establish, ‘what their priorities are’.

Reason why: There is a lot of commentary regarding the current way certain Council Meetings are being conducted. It is a requirement that, all meetings should be conducted in the most open and fair manner possible. The community needs to know that they have input into the decision making process.”

Paola Cabezas

“If I am elected my priority is water security and drought recovery. In Stanthorpe, we have water for 3 -4 months and no a long term solution just emergy access to water. We need to invest in the water grid for the region, yesterday. Connelly Dam needs to be connected to Stanthorpe by pipeline. We need to be sure people in the entire shire has access to potable water, Lyburne had e-coli contamination for months, Killarney has problems with the treatment, the list goes on and on. We need to increase the allocations at Leslie dam for Warwick, we need to grow industry and industry needs water. We still in drought in a lot of places in the region. We need to secure jobs to compensate for the ones lost in farming by buying local, the council should give all the contracts for supplies and projects to local companies.”

Marion Carrick

“The overwhelming feedback I’ve received is water and rates are the priority. They are also high priorities on my agenda. We have rates and services costs in place which we need to better manage. Increasing rates deter investment, drives up rentals and eats into pensions and wages.

We need to review procedures and spending for savings and still provide the best services that we can deliver. It will be an ongoing challenge; however as a team it is something we have to do.

The drought has made a huge impact on our region and affected people one way or another. Water is essential to our future. We have to look at resources with all levels of government to create a multifaceted approach for water reliability that’s affordable and sustainable.

Reliable water is necessary to support the attraction of new business and residents to the region, which helps reduce rate costs.”

Scott Christensen

“The number one priority as an elected councillor would be water security. This has been foremost in my mind since the last election, as without water there is no development or future for any towns (big or small) in the southern downs.”

Robert Ettery

“One of the many issues that has encouraged me to stand for Council is the distinct lack of transparency and accountability we have in our current Council. Meetings behind closed doors, in-camera get togethers and a shroud of secrecy that borders on the paranoid. With the threats to take legal action for those who speak up in the form of defamation intimidations and a “circle the wagons” mentality, it is enough to make anyone think that this Council has something to hide. It is apparent to myself, and others, that the current Councillors are being secretive and covert in their dealings with ratepayers. My motto into this election is “A vote for open, accessible and transparent Local Government for everyone”. The current Council is far from this and I want to change this.”

Andrew Gale

“Re-establish effective representation by having respectful and open 2-way communication with all members of our large and diverse community.”

Marco Gliori

“My number one priority would be addressing a concern expressed to me that Council, at times, provides insufficient consultation with the public and interested bodies. I want to get to know my Mayor’s vision regarding engaging the electorate. I look forward to encouraging teamwork and transparency within the Mayor and Councillor framework. Once we are united in our vision, we can express a broad range of views on a host of current issues, as expressed to us by those we represent.”

Cameron Gow

“Water Security. This drought and it’s effects, such as bushfire, has been so big and so widespread that it’s become the no1 issue across Australia. Even with the rain and flooding some areas have been and are experiencing, there has been a mind shift at the other two levels of government that regional water security is paramount. Even Emu Swamp Dam by itself is not big enough for our region. Every option for water security and water conservation needs to be explored and acted on. There’s no silver bullet. A multiple suite of solutions need to be put in place.”

Greg Grant

“My number one priority as a new Councillor will be to assist in establishing an environment of honest, transparent and timely communication from Council and all of its Directorates and Services to constituents and bodies with which it engages such as Chambers of Commerce, growers’ associations, Killarney Area Promotions Association, Granite Belt Wine Tourism etc.”

Jenn Greene-Galloway

“Water security, has been for over thirty years. Successfully advocating the first pipeline project ever extended outside Warwick boundaries, the Yangan Pipeline. 25 years lobbying Glengallon-Warwick Shires, State Government Depts, assistance from local member Lawrence Springborg arranging our delegation to parliament in the final chapter resulting in the pipe dream becoming reality April 2009. Water is our future growth creating confidence, we’ve recently dealt with & continue to overcome negative impacts lack of water creates, we don’t want to revisit the same dire situation every 3-5 years, consequences are devastating. Water security infrastructure requires multifaceted solutions, water delivery is a local & state responsibility, we can’t keep laying the onus at the feet of rate payers. Re-instate the residential tank rebate scheme, lobby the State for a rural scheme, new sustainable water storage solutions, I won’t rest until water security is achieved but only if financially viable for rate payers.”

Amanda Harrold

“After speaking with numerous people from around the region on local issues, what stands out the most is the desire for true community consultation, and transparency. I would like to see closed briefing sessions stopped and instead have meetings open to the public prior to the council general meetings. The community will be informed on the agenda and items to be voted on at each month’s council general meeting and be able to ask questions. There will be times when, due to confidential matters items cannot be discussed, the community understands this. These meetings will open the conversation between the councillors and the community, will help to eliminate autocratic decision making, create greater transparency, and importantly help restore the trust in the community. There is simply no point in having discussions with the public after the decisions have been made.”

Max Hunter.

Did not provide a response.

Michael Jensen

“The number one issue I believe is Water Security. As we have found out in recent times, individuals, industry and businesses need water to survive and thrive. I will be supporting any new water solutions for the region if elected. Priority projects such as Emu Swamp Dam need to be fully supported by Council. Council should immediately investigate becoming a possible partner to secure an emergency supply for Stanthorpe. All water options, like new dams, water pipelines and bores need to be considered, however they need to be affordable and sustainable for the region. Council should not expose the rate payers to possible future water levies by blindly supporting projects that are not fiscally responsible. There are many unanswered questions in regards to the possible water pipeline from Wivenhoe Dam to Warwick. Like how much will it cost to transport the water to Warwick and who will pay for it?”

Greg Johnson

Did not provide a response.

Julia Keogh

“I am aware of a wide range of issues that our Southern Downs residents see as priorities, including water security and the attraction of sustainable business/industry opportunities. The delivery of effective and efficient local government services including the setting of realistic rates and charges, through to improved disaster preparedness and meaningful community engagement.

My number one priority will be the encouragement and active participation in the formation of a responsible and respectful group of elected members. A group that values the reputation of our region and makes sound decisions in the public interest. A group that values diversity and meets the Southern Downs community expectations through clear processes and procedures. A group that displays ethical behaviours and true democratic representation. And once this group is formed, with these clear principles in place, we can commence the next four years, shaping our Southern Downs.”

Rod Kelly

“My first priority is water. When the region’s drought declaration was unexpectedly removed in May 2017 this Council set to work on water contingency planning which has developed from short to medium to long term. Even after this debilitating drought has broken, Council must continue with its long term plans of drought proofing the region. The water supply security assessments for Stanthorpe and Warwick have also provided guidance in regard to population growth to 2036 and 2041 respectively. These reports were provided by the state government to better understand the ability of current water supply systems to supply water for future growth in Stanthorpe and Warwick. This long term and ongoing drought has highlighted the ongoing importance of water supply security planning. Monday weekly Council update the SDRC website with a water update and video. I encourage all residents to conserve water even after this drought has broken.”

Sue Laws

Did not provide a response.

Barbara Madsen

“My answer would be:- To satisfy residents of the region of the plans to desilt the Storm King Dam. Although contractors have been employed, the work hasn’t started as yet. Obviously there is good reason for this and the ratepayers need to be notified why. It is a priority because it is expected that the work will commence but the rumour mill are busy in speculation as to why it has not happened. This information will put all anguish to rest.”

Cynthia McDonald

“Guaranteeing water resources is essential to supporting both existing businesses and to attract new industry to the region. This is the key reason that I became involved with local politics, after spending the past 2 years assisting my local community with drought relief operations. While SDRC has been managing existing resources, a longer-term strategic plan investigating whether water resource allocations from existing dams meet the growing population and industry requirements, and whether additional new infrastructure linking existing dams and proposed new dam developments can further drought proof our region. Fast tracking Emu Swamp Dam and increasing the Leslie Dam allocations for SDRC are two pivotal areas that I would focus upon if elected to a term in Council. We must ensure that our region has adequate water resources for not only our residential users, but also for business and for our largest economic sector and employer, agriculture.”

Jo McNally

“Councillors will hit the ground running as the business and services Council provides continues everyday of the year. Council provides services to the community from their assets which is valued at close to a billion dollars. So, it is imperative that those assets are maintained and this is accounted for during the annual budget. The annual budget is the first and most important issue that Councillors will have to understand. Council operates a $80,000000 operational budget with a capital expenditure budget of $35,000000. Our Council was the first in Queensland to introduce releasing a draft budget for public consultation. This is now legislated for all Queensland Councils and I am proud to have been part of the team that introduced this initiative. We have seen many quality submissions during this time which have delivered capital projects and operational funding community members wanted. The budget should be the number one priority for all councillors.”

Marika McNichol

“My number one issue would be water security as this is the most pressing issue it involves not just water to homes and business, sufficient water creates jobs and security for business growth going forward.”

Glyn Rees

“There are numerous local issues that come to mind, but a priority for me if elected would be getting my feet under the table and becoming aware of responsibilities, the necessary Council procedures and governing laws and regulations.

From my previous Council experience, without a detailed knowledge of the aforesaid, addressing priorities may well be problematic.

I’d also like to get to know my fellow Councillors and the Mayor, we have to work as a team with the community over the coming term administering the region and dealing with numerous priorities.

But should I have to take the drive in the Warwick or Stanthorpe to take my seat at the table if elected, I will inquire as to methods used to address the region’s parks, reserves and road reserve vegetation growth, we seem to be marking time.”

Yve Stocks

Did not provide a response.

Stephen Tancred

“Water ! Water improves the security of existing jobs and leads to new jobs. Industry needs water. Warwick’s largest employer has a $20m expansion planned, but hasn’t hit the go button due to concerns about water. Stanthorpe’s Emu Swamp Dam will provide 700 new jobs, which is terrific.

Water security improves liveability for residents. Stanthorpe shouldn’t become a charity town and use Warwick’s reserve water ever again. In the next drought we shouldn’t rely on hand-outs from the Premier to truck water. My aim will be to find a way to get water from Emu Swamp for Stanthorpe residents. The study for raising the wall at Storm King dam is 10 weeks overdue. Who pays for the pipeline from Toowoomba is still unclear. There is much to be decided. I was instrumental in getting Emu Swamp up and running. I’d love to assist with the next set of water solutions.”

Russell Wantling

“There are many issues that need immediate attention, but water security is top of my list. As a founder of Granite Belt Water Relief I have seen the hardship that this drought has and continues to inflict on the entire Southern Downs. Without water security for all parts of the Southern Downs we can not except to grow and prosper. No one person should be denied the right of access to water and no business should be stifled in its growth due to an inability to access water. I feel so many people in our region have not been listened to on this topic and if this drought has taught us anything, as a region, we must look at measures to minimise the impact of this occurring in our future. It is not an option to be saved by rain.”

Sheryl Windle

“I will continue the planning, that is already underway, for long term water security for the region, those being, increasing the capacity of Storm King Dam; establishing a connection between Storm King Dam and Connolly Dam; increase the reach of recycled water; investigate the sourcing of water from the Clarence River together with TRC, WDRC and TSC; formalise a network of bores on the review of the allocations to SDRC; seek additional water allocations for Killarney & Leslie Dam; support Emu Swamp Dam as an irrigation dam; retain water conservation measures; work with residents to aim for the highest levels of water efficiency; ensure the sustainability of the water supply for small towns across the region. We cannot forget the impacts drought has on the community. Water security is essential for agriculture, horticulture, hobby farms, local businesses, and the residents. It will play a major part in growing our region.”