COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates will change water restrictions

THE future of the Southern Downs will be decided at the local government elections on March 28.

Prospective councillors don’t require any formal qualifications but the Queensland Electoral Commission suggests an active interest in community issues, good communication and negotiation skills, and business or financial management skills.

In the lead-up to the mandatory elections The Daily News aims to provide daily insight into candidates’ experiences, ideas, visions and priorities.

Candidates will receive a question each weekday, for which they will have 24 hours to respond, within a word limit, before the paper goes to print.

Should these councillors receive the public vote, they will have no shortage of issues with which to contend.

Fires, drought and potential flooding posed complex problems­ for the region over the past 12 months, and with a global pandemic looming, there are greater challenges to come.

The second question asked,

“If you alone had the power to change water restrictions today, would you keep them the same or would you change them? Please explain why.”

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Tracy Dobie.

DOBIE, Tracy

“We currently have a good supply of water in Leslie Dam and Connolly Dam, but not in Storm King Dam. We are still trucking water from Connolly Dam to Storm King Dam and we will need to do that until Storm King Dam gets six months’ worth of water storage. We should stay on restrictions while we are sharing the water in our region.

Once we stop trucking water to Stanthorpe, we can return to a higher level of water restrictions and I would like to see these levels more conservative than they used to be. Permanent water restrictions were 230L/p/d but I believe they should be at an upper limit of 180L/p/d.”

Joe Dopel.

DOEPEL, Joe

“As Mayor I would leave at current levels as the drought is not broken yet. But there is a 90 % chance that the dams will be full by end of April. And if not will be in for more dry times ahead.”



Peter Kemp.

KEMP, Peter

Mayoral candidate Peter Kemp did not provide a response to this question

Vic Pennisi.

PENNISI, Vic

“We are one region, we support each other, this means we all need to be water wise if any one of us is under water stress. Trucking water from Warwick to Stanthorpe at great expense is not the solution. I believe the environment, and our children want us to be more water wise and we should be setting goals around sustainability.”

COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Ross Bartley.

BARTLEY, Ross Trevor

“Currently, right now, I would not change the current water for the following reasons.

1.Whilst the majority of the Region has had good rain fall, it is far from being enough to break the prolonged drought.

2.I don’t believe it would be appropriate to retain a Regional Drought Declaration, if water restrictions were removed.

3.It is important that industry in our region that utilizes water, be given first consideration as to have any relaxation of the current restrictions.

4.The Drought Declaration is still assisting primary producers with certain subsidies and concessions.”

Paola Cabezas Bono.

CABEZAS, Paola

“It is difficult because we are not on a grid. At the Warwick side of the Shire, we have water for 3 years. In Stanthorpe we are still in an emergence water supply. I would leave it at 100 litres per person per day but I would ask Stanthorpe people to take this as a recommendation and everyone can do the best to safe water and keep it to a minimum. If I elected, I would implement an annual school competition for kids to come with ideas on safe, generate and recycle water. The high school winner could win a scholarship to a university. Education is a key to make water conservation part of our life.”

Marion Carrick.

CARRICK, Marion

Council candidate Marion Marrick did not provide a response to this question.

Scott Christensen.

CHRISTENSEN, Scott

“If I had the power to change the water restrictions, I would leave the water restrictions the same as they are now. The reason being the current levels in Leslie and Connolly will still have to supplement Storm King Dam (Stanthorpe residents). Even though Storm King is at this level, it is still not a big volume compared to Leslie. Even though there has been good rains, this has not erased the possibility of relapsing back into dry times. The drought has not broken yet!”

Robert Ettery.

ETTERY, Robert

“As a resident currently living under the water restrictions regime, although I don’t like them, I certainly appreciate why they are here. We can dismiss the Leslie Dam as it is for our agricultural family, not residential. The current level of water restrictions per person per day were bought in gradually and, as the rain falls and the dam levels increase, I would gradually increase the amount of water per person, per day that they could use or consume until the water restrictions regime is no longer required as per the expert advice that first saw them come into place.”

Andrew Gale.

GALE, Andrew

“I don’t believe in the “1 limit for the entire area” approach that council has imposed in our diverse region. Our nearest neighbour, another diverse region, Toowoomba Regional council, has different limits for different localities. Why don’t we?

I’d introduce that type of practice and this would give much more flexibility and ability to change. The current system is too inflexible.”

Marco Gliori.

GLIORI, Marco

“I would keep water restrictions the same until our region’s water storage ‘across the board’ rises significantly. My rural household relies on tank water alone, no bores. We were on self-imposed water restrictions several months before town residents. We used grey water on our gardens and native trees, and most survived. Our tanks are now full to the brim, but we still don’t waste a drop. A water wise future, where we all take responsibility, is essential for the region’s sustainability.”

Cameron Gow.

GOW, Cameron

“I would leave them the same for now, the short term. At least while we are still trucking water to Stanthorpe. Everyone I’ve spoken to agree that our region is still in drought. It looks nice and green but this drought has been so big that water security for everyone is critical and will not be forgotten any time soon. Water restrictions make up part of looking after our water for the future.”

Greg Grant.

GRANT, Greg

“I would keep the restrictions the same as they are at the moment, that is , 100L per person per day. The move up from 80L was debated but provided at least a little relief to families. I would not alter them at the moment. We have had some rain, but not enough to grant us sizeable reserves if we get little rain over winter. I would prepare to return to 80L in the event we don’t have follow up rains over the next two months.”

Jenn Greene-Galloway.

GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

“The challenge is Stanthorpe’s supply is extremely compromised, do we make decisions based on equity or implement restriction levels throughout the region such as our Toowoomba neighbour. Residents diligently pay water rates, it’s frustrating, hence why I’ve advocated relentlessly for water security to avoid this situation. I certainly won’t support remaining on 100lt long term, it’s too restrictive, re-instate the tank rebate scheme to take pressure off supply, it should never have come to this.”

Amanda Harrold

HARROLD, Amanda Joy

“No one has the power alone to make such an important decision that affects the entire region. Council has to consider the ability for the region to function with the current restrictions in place versus the water storage available. We have learned to use less water, however the restrictions also affect businesses as well as urban users. I understand and appreciate that some are finding 100L too restrictive, so perhaps there could be some compromise where one or two days a month residents are allowed to use water outside for activities such as washing the car, cleaning windows etc.”

Max Hunter.

HUNTER, Max

Council candidate Max Hunter did not provide a response to this question.

Michael Jensen

JENSEN, Michael Damian

“I would keep water restrictions the same until the need for carting water was no longer required. The drought is far from over and until all towns within the region are self-sufficient, we should be maintaining water restrictions as they are until local supplies for each community in the region have at least 2 years available. Any increases that may occur should be in line with resources and water infrastructure that is available. Council’s number one priority in coming weeks and months, should be concentrating their efforts to providing greater water security for ALL of our region.”

Greg Johnson.

JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn

“My research into long range forecasting predicts 2020 will be wetter than 2019. I have read reports that show that the Indian Ocean Dipole is weakening. Modelling of data from the past strengthening and weakening of the Indian Ocean Dipole shows a pattern. When the dipole is strong there is drought all along the east side of Australia. In November I read a story from an long range forecaster, who reported that the Indian Ocean Dipole was weakening and to expect flooding rains early in 2020. We were in the grip of a prolonged drought at that time, so most people I spoke to said “I’ll believe it when I see it”. Well here we are in March 2020 and it seems the predictions are coming true. With more heavy rain predicted this week I would ease water restrictions a little if it was up to me.”

Julia Keogh.

KEOGH, Julia

Council candidate Julia Keogh did not provide a response to this question.

Rod Kelly.

KELLY, Rod

“Water conservation is now a way of life for urban and rural users following the worst drought since 1957. As Council has tracked urban usage on a per litre/person/day it is evident the majority of residents have respected restrictions as they were tightened. Pleasingly, restrictions were recently relaxed by 20 l/p/d. During this tightening period Council provided a water wheel to assist residents understand their household usage. I believe restrictions should be based on dam storage levels relative to an estimated exhaustion date with no significant inflow. That is the fairest method for the region as a whole.”

Susan Laws.

LAWS, Sue

“With storage water still extremely low it is necessary to keep water restrictions in place, I do think the amount of water households can buy should be determined by the number of residents not per lot. Going forward we should all be making an effort to be less wasteful with water, whether it comes from a dam, a bore or a rainwater tank.”

Barbara Madsen

MARSDEN, Barbara

“Hypothetically I would keep the restrictions the same. Many residents want this as they are nervous about running out of water is rain does not continue. Also residents have habitually not reached the target of 80 litres. If the limits were lifted it may give an air of lassitude which may exceed reasonable limits.”

Cynthia McDonald

MCDONALD, Cynthia

“We had useful inflows to our dams recently, but while the road transportation of water from Connolly Dam to Stanthorpe continues, it would be inappropriate to ease water restrictions. In February, Leslie Dam had reached approximately 19% capacity, but due to the sale of water by Sunwater for downstream users (most not in our region), this level has decreased to approximately 16%. With only 15% of Leslie Dam allocated to SDRC, is this appropriate? We also need to investigate the option of developing an integrated pipeline between the dams of our region, as an alternative to piping water from Wivenhoe.”

Jo McNally.

MCNALLY, Jo

“No, I wouldn’t vote to change existing water restrictions. The rainfall we have had has been wonderful and has changed the landscape of our Region but one rainfall event doesn’t necessarily break a drought. Even though Leslie, Beehive and Connolly have significant water storage levels we are still carting water from Warwick to Stanthorpe. The feedback I have received in regards to water restrictions has been overwhelming support in keeping the current restrictions. I want to thank all those in the Region who have made a concerted effort to conserve their water consumption and hopefully restrictions can be relaxed soon.”

Marika McNichol

MCNICHOL, Marika

“Water restrictions are where they should be slightly eased, to help the public it is a matter of wait and see what the weather does in the next couple of months to see if water restrictions need to change depending on whether we continue to get rainfall or whether we go back into a dry period again. is the drought coming to a end we don’t know yet,time will tell. and restrictions will be balanced accordingly.”

Glyn Rees.

REES, Glyn

“I would have them remain as they stand currently after recent Council changes.

The addition to our region water levels due to recent rains allows for pressures on families/community members/business and industry to be relieved to a degree after a lengthy period of demanding but necessary restrictions regarding water use.

A minor reward if you like for the community effort in water conservation in recent months.

Water supply is to be closely monitored though, and restrictions adjusted accordingly so water reserves continue to service needs and are enhanced at every opportunity.

The region is still under restrictions and so vital water conservation is still being observed.”

Yve Stocks

STOCKS, Yve

“I would definitely leave them at 100 litres per person per day. While we are still carting water to Stanthorpe, we cannot afford to lift the restrictions any higher. If we get lots of rain, I would re-think the amount. However, I believe that we need to be more careful with our water, and should conserve as much as we can. We have learnt a lesson from the drought.”

Stephen Tancred.

TANCRED, Stephen

“Warwick has nearly 3 years water supply in Leslie Dam. This is also Allora’s supply. Killarney has plenty of water. The ‘urban water drought’ is over in these towns and restrictions should now be relaxed in these towns. Storm King Dam only has 3 months water, and carting is continuing from Connolly Dam, so current restrictions should remain a little longer for Stanthorpe. It was right that we were all equal going into the drought, but coming out should be matched to how the rains falls. Everyone has shown restraint and saved water. They should now be rewarded a little.”

Russell Wantling.

WANTLING, Russell

“As the founder of charity Granite Belt Water Relief I have had the privilege to speak to hundreds of families who have struggled with no water at all. So whilst levels in some dams are promising, others have not faired so well and so there is still a huge amount of angst in the community. Traditionally the Southern Downs has a very low winter rainfall, so I believe as a community we need to preserve this precious commodity by remaining on 100 litres per person per day and then re-evaluate in Spring 2020. SDRC has a huge job ahead of them to guarantee future water security but we all need to do our part.”

Sheryl Windle.

WINDLE, Sheryl

“If I had the power to change water restrictions today, I would not change them from 100 litres per person per day. Most of us might have water in our tanks and dams but the drought is far from over. We must all continue to conserve water and be very aware that while the grass may be green at the moment, if we don’t receive good follow up rain, our landscape could return to dry and dusty very quickly, and the water that we have will deplete rapidly. It is imperative that we all conserve this precious commodity.”