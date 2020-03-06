COUNCIL Q&A: The great Stanthorpe divide

THE future of the Southern Downs will be decided at the local government elections on March 28.

Prospective councillors don’t require any formal qualifications but the Queensland Electoral Commission suggests an active interest in community issues, good communication and negotiation skills, and business or financial management skills.

In the lead-up to the mandatory elections The Daily News aims to provide daily insight into candidates’ experiences, ideas, visions and priorities.

Candidates will receive a question each weekday, for which they will have 24 hours to respond, within a word limit, before the paper goes to print.

Should these councillors receive the public vote, they will have no shortage of issues with which to contend.

Fires, drought and potential flooding posed complex problems­ for the region over the past 12 months, and with a global pandemic looming, there are greater challenges to come.

The second question asked,

“If elected to council, would you advocate for de-amalgamation? Please explain why.”

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Tracy Dobie

DOBIE, Tracy

“I would not advocate for de-amalgamation. We are one local government region made up of many communities. Each of our communities has unique qualities that attract residents, businesses and tourism that make them successful places in their own right. Duplicating local government administration and creating two organisations brings no measurable benefit, instead costing our residents precious dollars that could be spent on better infrastructure and enhancing the liveability of our communities.”

Joe Doepel.

DOEPEL, Joe

Mayoral candidate Joe Doepel did not provide a response to this question in time for print.

Peter Kemp.

KEMP, Peter

“If elected to council, I would implement a fully-functional, independent office and budget, with local personnel and all required equipment to be seconded to Stanthorpe. A full schedule of works would be assembled, including mowing, cleaning and roadworks, etc, and presented to the community. If the community decides to de-amalgamate, it won’t be a complicated process, due to Council’s operations in Stanthorpe already operating independently.”

Vic Pennisi.

PENNISI, Vic

“I want to restore relationships and builder stronger communities, not tear them down. I support due process. During the council decision I wanted to return the decision to the state government because I believe it is a conflict of interest for local council to make a decision on a topic like de-amalgamation. I will always support the will of the people, follow the law and protect democracy. Lets build a better community. I want to rebuild the inter-town relationships because we compliment and support each other.”

COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES

Ross Bartley.

BARTLEY, Ross Trevor

“I would consider advocating for de-amalgamation; if the majority of the community involved can present justified reasons and financial costings that would provide evidence of it being a positive outcome for the future. Ultimately the de-amalgamation decision is the responsibility of State Government, and I believe that the Councils only part in the process is to pass it through to the State Government and to provide any relevant information for their consideration.”

Paola Cabezas Bono.

CABEZAS, Paola

“No, I am a candidate for the entire SDRC, I would represent the entire region regardless of where I come from.

It’s been 12 years since demalgamation and it is time for maturity.

We are together, it is time to work together.

If I am elected, I would work to remedy the issues that motivated that sentiment in the people of Stanthorpe. Real consultation, transparency, lower debt, water security, maintenance, rubbish depots, tourism, etc. And I especially do not want to forget about the small villages as they need a voice too.”

Marion Carrick.

CARRICK, Marion

“As Councillor, I believe my role is not to advocate, or lead on such an important and personal subject as de-amalgamation. Instead, my role is to support the will of the people and support the process of democracy, whatever that entails.

If elected, I will be actively working to heal the wounds and ensuring people in both large towns and small, feel heard and valued so we have a united future.

I strongly believe that Council should not vote on the topic of de-amalgamation due to a potential conflict of interest.”

Scott Christensen.

CHRISTENSEN, Scott

“If the powers that be could prove that de-amalgamation is a viable option for both Stanthorpe and Warwick, then yes I would support it. But I have yet to see any evidence that this is so. The amalgamation between Stanthorpe and Warwick should never have happened in the first place, but it did happen. We all have to accept it, and move on.”

Robert Ettery.

ETTERY, Robert

“From an area of council amalgamations, I have seen the result of amalgamation; the services dwindle, the apathy rises, and the taxes increase as expenditure goes through the roof on a centralised spending spiral. Sold on the utopic dream of “cheaper rates” and a “it will be better for us as a region to reap the rewards”, we now know it was baloney with a capital B. It will be hard to unscramble the eggs and there will be a cost for the ratepayer to bear but if the people want it, I will advocate for it, not a problem.”

Andrew Gale.

GALE, Andrew

“I support better representation through returning to a divisional or ward system. Not de-amalgamation.

In my opinion, the de-amalgamation push was a response to very poor representation. We must Improve representation.”

Marco Gliori.

GLIORI, Marco

“No. Like most residents of both the former Stanthorpe and Warwick Shires I never asked to be amalgamated. We all woke up one day and it had just happened. I did not believe then that it was a wise decision, and it has caused much angst. But I sense my hometown of Warwick has grown culturally because of it. Major costs have been incurred already in restructuring. The estimated funds required to reverse the decision is something ratepayers would have to shoulder. In such a tough economic climate I can’t ask them to do this. I am prepared to share.”

Cameron Gow.

GOW, Cameron

“The case for de amalgamation was put forward by community and it is part of the democratic process, which is what I support. Everyone needs to be heard and I will continue to support democracy.”

Greg Grant.

GRANT, Greg

“I would be an advocate for having this matter reviewed and resolved. Two conflicting and opposing reports were received and resulted in Council not recommending de-amalgamation to the Minister. This meant he could not pass the matter to the Change Commission. The reports should be reviewed for accuracy and relevance and the authors revisited. Council should then reconsider their decision. In the event that de-amalgamation is then recommended, the Change Commission can make an authoritative ’umpires’ decision.”

Jenn Greene-Galloway.

GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

“It’s not my decision to make, it’s the rate payers decision, I will support the will of the people. I supported the last de-amalgamation attempt, council errored voting against the opportunity for both reports to be forwarded to the Change Commission for an independent review, they didn’t allow democratic process. If supported I will advocate for a region wide survey to gauge public opinion. If results are majority support, allow the change commission to conclude the financial viability.”

Amanda Harrold.

HARROLD, Amanda Joy

“It’s not my decision, nor has it ever been, to advocate for de-amalgamation. It was the decision of the community who asked for a proposal to be submitted with direction from the State Government. Although Council voted against the proposal, it was great to see the democratic process in action. In our last meeting, Minister Hinchliffe indicated that I could be part of the healing process and I agree. I will listen to the community of the Southern Downs and work for them with the same energy and dedication that I have as a representative of the Granite Belt.”

Max Hunter.

HUNTER, Max

“If I am elected to serve as a representative of the people of the Southern Downs, present and future, I will not be advocating, to even consider, the issue of De amalgamation

I find this question irrelevant to be put before the present candidates, who are looking to the future of the region, not looking behind.

The previous council deliberated over many issues on the matter and handled the outcome in a democratic manner as elected councilors should.

I have shown my hand on this issue and I stand by and respect my statements.

Let’s move on.”

Michael Jensen

JENSEN, Michael Damian

“I was part of the GBCA committee that was asked by the Granite Belt Community to prepare the De-Amalgamation proposal. This proposal was voted against by Council recently, supposedly due to the financial unsustainability of creating two separate councils. I stand by the original GBCA proposal that was submitted, and maintain that it proved that De-Amalgamation was financially viable. However, as there is no current proposal for De-Amalgamation with Council, I cannot in good faith say whether I would advocate for it or not. However, like with any future proposals by the community; I would ensure a FAIR hearing for all.”

Greg Johnson.

JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn

“Having lived in Stanthorpe for more than 8 years now and worked in Warwick for almost the same period of time, I have a unique perspective on this question. This amalgamation was thrust on us by the State Government. Most residents of Stanthorpe that I have spoken to were never happy about it and are for de-amalgamation. I decided to ask Warwick residents about this recently and the response is very much the same. Warwick residents would also support de-amalgamation. I also support de-amalgamation because both towns and their surrounding areas have there own identities and at one time their own finances.

Julia Keogh.

KEOGH, Julia

Council candidate Julia Keogh did not provide a response to this question.

Rod Kelly.

KELLY, Rod

“Identity is important to every community given each has a uniqueness and pride of its history and culture since settlement. While the region was called Southern Downs at amalgamation, for most of this council term it has been marketed and referred to as Southern Downs and Granite Belt. When you purchase a car, equipment, business or house you determine your affordability of the purchase. That may include a cost/benefit exercise or complex financial analysis including a business case determining your financial sustainability into the future. The more complex the proposal the more “checks and balances” required to make the right financial decision regardless of the desire.”

Susan Laws.

LAWS, Sue

“I would advocate for de-amalgamation. When I first moved to Tannymorel we were serviced by the Glengallan Shire, then we became part of the Warwick Shire, and then subsequently that became the Southern Downs when we joined with Stanthorpe. During these mergers, I think the service to the smaller town and rural areas has declined and our local representatives aren’t always as out and about and approachable as before. I think it would be better for SDRC to revert to Warwick and Stanthorpe Shire councils, so they could better focus on serving the particular needs of those communities.”

Barbara Madsen.

MARSDEN, Barbara

“I would not advocate for deamalgamation.

Stanthorpe tried, submitted their proposal and it did not succeed.

We now must proceed and unite the region for only in UNITY is the power to succeed. Council will find strength with positive members on their team and I intend to remain positive.”

Cynthia McDonald

MCDONALD, Cynthia

Council candidate Cynthia McDonald did not provide a response to this question.

Jo McNally.

MCNALLY, Jo

We cannot as a Region return to the past, we certainly acknowledge it but that is where it should stay and remain focused on the future.

Marika McNichol.

MCNICHOL, Marika

Council candidate Marika McNichol did not provide a response to this question in time for print.

Glyn Rees.

REES, Glyn

“If elected to Council I will be advocating for a rich & diversified Southern Downs Region while giving all necessary consideration to the issues and applications that make their way to the council table in consultation with the Mayor and fellow Councillors, Council staff and the Southern Downs community.

Having experienced amalgamation I certainly understand community passion in maintaining the autonomy of their area/region.

There is much to consider, but should de-amalgamation become a point of discussion, I would give it the same attention as any issue being considered in pursuit of benefits to the Southern Downs.”

Yve Stocks.

STOCKS, Yve

“Having already been through this process in the last 2 years, I would say no. The Minister for Local Govt Stirling Hinchcliffe, and the Qld Treasury Corporation, made the decision that it was not financially viable for the Stanthorpe residents.

There would have to be huge increases in rates, and would be a massive financial burden on the ratepayers.

For me, there is no need to have to go through all of that again. The exercise took a lot of staff time and wages which inevitably is paid by all ratepayers.

I want to see both ends of the region united. We are all much stronger this way.”

Stephen Tancred.

TANCRED, Stephen

“No. It is never the role of a Council to advocate for de-amalgamation. But Council should respect if a community requests it be considered. The reasons behind why the Stanthorpe community asked for de-amalgamation need to be addressed. A new Council needs to rebuild trust, be transparent, not break contracts with businesses and community groups, respect different opinions and govern for all the Southern Downs. I would love to be part of the rebuilding. My aim would be to be part of a Council where no one was so unhappy they wanted to de-amalgamate.”

Russell Wantling.

WANTLING, Russell

“I believe that my role as a Councillor, should I be elected, is to advocate for the will of the people. The majority of the residents on the Granite Belt were in favour of de-amalgamation, so therefore it should have been the council’s responsibility to send the report to the change commission, so a final and unbiased decision could be obtained. This decision to not forward the report, has created even further division in our region and I believe that it is councils responsibility to now get this region back on track. We are such a diverse region, our towns and villages need to compliment each other in order for our region to grow and prosper and the current division will never enable this to occur. It is time to bring back unity through listening to the people.”

Sheryl Windle.

WINDLE, Sheryl

“Amalgamation of shires was not a choice made by residents, but was forced on all of us by State Government. We may not have been happy about that, however, I personally believe we live in a magical part of Australia and I am proud of our beautiful, diverse region. I am happy to be a part of, and to promote the region I live in, as, the Southern Downs and Granite Belt. Working together, we can move this region forward.”