Council responds to concerns about use of local wine

RESPONSE: Southern Downs Regional Council said it "tries to give every local producer an equal opportunity to provide their products” for events.

The Southern Downs Regional Council have released a statement addressing concerns raised about the use of local producers at community events.

It states the council had received numerous enquiries regarding the use of local wine at council events, alongside "widespread misinformation”.

"Council tries to give every local producer an equal opportunity to provide their products.

"Council has used a wide range of local producers for their events, including Suttons, Kominos, Summit, Golden Grove and Ballandean Estates, Grove Juice, CWA, Service Clubs, Local Coffee Vans, and Local Pizzas.

"In addition, a local business was engaged for the Shane Webcke dinner at Stanthorpe.

"There is there an effort made to include Granite Belt producers in recent events and local businesses are always the first considered for any council event.

"With regard to the council's launch of the Visitor Information Guide, the total amount of wine purchased by the Economic Development and Tourism Department was five bottles from Ballandean Estate for the Stanthorpe launch and a mixed dozen that was used for the BNOW event and the launch of the Visitor Guide in Warwick.

"There are four bottles of wine that remain.”

The council noted the Jumpers and Jazz event is organised and run by a committee, who have reported seeking interest from local wineries to be involved in the event, but there was a very limited response.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she's disappointed in the negative comments being made on general social media as well as the newspaper sites.

"It brings discredit to the Granite Belt and demeans the efforts of many people in the region over the last decade,” she said.

Chief executive officer David Keenan said he's disappointed that the misinformation will only serve to harm local producers and tourism operators.

"It's not fair to those operators and producers who work hard every day to make the Southern Downs region a desirable place to visit,” Mr Keenan said.

"I'm sure that every producer and operator in the region would like to attract more visitors, but negative campaigns like this one do nothing to promote tourism.”

Cr Dobie commented on the source of the negativity.

"This consistent negativity appears to originate from a number of regular sources, who are tarnishing the good name of the Granite Belt to further their own agenda,” she said.