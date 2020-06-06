Council reveals plans to prevent sewage overflow

SOUND THE ALARM: Director of infrastructure Seren McKenzie said high level alarms were needed at additional areas of the treatment plant. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.

SOUND THE ALARM: Director of infrastructure Seren McKenzie said high level alarms were needed at additional areas of the treatment plant. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.

A FAULTY valve is suspected to be the root cause of a sewage leak into the Condamine River on Wednesday, according to Southern Downs Regional Council staff.

Director of infrastructure Seren McKenzie said while investigations remained ongoing, it appeared as though the valve didn’t open as it should have, which caused effluent water levels at the Warwick Sewage Treatment Plant to rise and eventually overflow.

The water had undergone two of the three required treatments, so it was likely to contain traces of e.coli, but not chlorine.

“We’re not sure exactly how much went into the river,” Ms McKenzie said.

“But we did have some of that water go back into the plant through the pipes.”

Most of the plant is equipped with high level alarms which quickly alert staff to potential problems, however the affected area did not.

“It’s not an area we’d usually see malfunction, that’s why we didn’t have alarms there,” Ms McKenzie said.

“We will be putting high level alarms in there to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

It is the first time in more than five years there has been a malfunction of this kind at the sewage plant, though the leak reminded many Warwick residents of similar issues at the pump stations.

“In 2018 we had an overflow and since then the council has spent quite a lot of money upgrading the 19 pump stations around Warwick,” Ms McKenzie said.

“Just two months ago, we awarded the contract for the upgrade of another pump station.”

Further allocations have been made in the draft budget for pump upgrades, which can include anything from the installation of a bypass system to a larger containment area.

“It’s something we recognise and are working towards improving,” Ms McKenzie said.

The incident this week caused significant erosion to the riverbank, and the impact on the water quality in the river remains unknown.

“There could be e.coli in it, that’s why we’re asking people to stay away,” Ms McKenzie said.

“We’re doing daily testing, checking upstream and downstream to determine the impact on the river system.

“At this stage it is contained within an area of the river, which is not flowing.”

Test results are expected to take approximately five days, and once complete, the council will work with the relevant state government departments to amend the error.

This could involve pumping water out of the river, but Ms McKenzie said it’s too early to say if that will be necessary.

Warwick residents have been cautioned not to come into contact with the river near the Warwick Sewage Treatment Plant, however it is unlikely to have affected the water further downstream at Queen’s Park.