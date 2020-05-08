Council reviews town water supply, seeks feedback

REVIEW OF WATER: What constitutes good service from the SDRC?

REVIEW OF WATER: What constitutes good service from the SDRC?

"SERVANT" leadership continues at the Southern Downs Regional Council where councillors have asked for community feedback on water and wastewater services.

Several complaints emerged regarding the quality of town tap water in both Stanthorpe and Warwick last year, with residents describing it as murky, undrinkable and in some cases, blamed it for worsening skin conditions.

In November of last year, Karen Meltcher was one of dozens of residents who complained of a "traumatic" experience, with water that turned her skin so raw and irritated she wanted to "claw (her) arms off".

Councillor Stephen Tancred, a newcomer to SDRC chambers, was assigned the water portfolio during the last council meeting and has since begun work on a review of the Water and Wastewater Customer Service Standard.

"Council is committed to open and transparent communication with the community and I encourage residents to review and submit feedback," Cr Tancred said.

"Council has proposed some faster response times for staff attending to water issues and I congratulate the staff on proposing a higher standard of delivery."

The paper proposes council staff will measure the performance of their water services through six key indicators. These consider the number of unplanned interruptions to water supply, the average response time for pipe bursts and leaks and how many complaints are received regarding water quality.

Specifically, the draft suggests the council should receive less than, or equal to, 20 quality complaints per 1000 properties per year and respond to burst water pipes in under two hours in order to deem their service effective.

The Daily News has requested further information from SDRC regarding the number of complaints received last year. Further information to come.

Residents wishing to read the draft can access it at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/living-here/have-your-say/community-consultation-water-and-wastewater-customer-service-standards