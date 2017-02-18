Council rezoning plan targets new industries

VAST POTENTIAL: The area just to the south-east of Warwick that Southern Downs Regional Council is proposing to rezone as suitable for animal intensive and special industries extends to Dereen Rd along Warwick-Killarney Rd.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is proposing changes to land zoning in a bid to entice more livestock and industry enterprises to the Warwick district.

The council has announced a range of proposals to its planning scheme, including an area identified for animal intensive and special industry to the south-east of Warwick.

The area includes a total of seven allotments south of Morgan Park, with frontage to Warwick-Killarney, Old Stanthorpe and Morgan Park Rds.

Intensive animal industries include activities such as feedlots, piggeries and poultry farms, while special industries include rendering plants, tanneries and asphalt production.

Planning and property portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn said it made sense to welcome these types of industries close to Morgan Park and the Warwick waste facility.

The intersection of Old Stanthorpe and Morgan Park Rds is central to a land rezoning proposal. Sophie Lester

"We haven't had a specific proposal but as there is small intensive animal industry in that area at the moment, we have seen that as a logical extension to the greater area,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"The industrial area extends out in that area now and the Morgan Park overlay restricts residential development in that area, whereas these types of industries won't impact on Morgan Park.

"Council's hope is by changing the zoning, it means we can go to someone in these industries and say 'we have this land available for you to expand your business'.”

"It makes sense to co-locate these compatible industries that are a bit more dirty and smelly away from the residential areas, and hopefully have economic development for the region.”

Erin Hilton lives on Old Stanthorpe Rd, about 1km from one of the boundaries of the proposed area for the zoning changes.

She said while she was glad the council had put forward the plans for community consultation, she was concerned for the affect a major industry could have for residents.

"We're zoned rural residential and we've got the industrial estate on one side of us now and possibly the new zoned area on the other,” Mrs Hilton said.

"I never thought we'd be sandwiched between the two.

"While it's still in planning I don't want to get too upset but I'm definitely concerned.

"We have cabins out here and a lot of our prevailing winds come from that south east, so whatever smell comes from industry there we'd be likely to get.

"I run along this road and I know others ride their bikes so it could be potentially dangerous if it becomes a high-traffic area.”

Mrs Hilton said she thought there could be better areas to invite this type of industry to the region, but said she understood how essential it was to boost business on the Southern Downs.

"I think it could be better to put this sort of thing in smaller towns that are struggling with jobs, I can't work out why here,” she said.

"It is a comfort to know that it's only in consideration.

"If it's something that is supported for the land that's available then let's hope the smell would be kept to a minimum.”

Residents have until March 31 to make a submission on amendments to the planning scheme.

For details, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au