Council rezoning plans scrapped

VAST POTENTIAL: The area just to the south-east of Warwick that Southern Downs Regional Council is proposing to rezone as suitable for animal intensive and special industries extends to Dereen Rd along Warwick-Killarney Rd.

PLANNING scheme changes, including one that would have allowed animal intensive and special industries close to residents around Morgan Park have been voted down by Southern Downs Regional Council.

In their Wednesday meeting, councillors knocked back the potential amendment to the zoning around the sporting facility among other proposals.

The amendment would have allowed animal and noxious industries like tanneries, feedlots or piggeries to be built within the area between Old Stanthorpe and Warwick- Killarney Rds.

Residents shared their concern for the changes, and a report to the council ultimately found that "industrial use of this land would compromise the use of Morgan Park.”

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn said there had been "extensive community consultation” through February and March in regards to the Southern Downs Planning Scheme in the lead-up to the meeting.

"It's a challenging part of the process when the community consultation only happens at the end of the process,” he said.

Councillors also considered a submission to protect and earmark the blocks of land bounded by Albion, Wood, Canning and Condamine Sts for a future principal centre zone.

This land is currently within the mixed use zone but zoning changes would allow greater commercial development, such as the construction of retail outlets, within this area.

Council's planning director Ken Harris said there was "no justification” to zone additional shopping precincts outside of the Warwick CBD.

"There's no need,” he said.

"It's a major change in the planning thrust.”

Mr Harris said prior to amalgamation, both Warwick and Stanthorpe councils had plans for "consolidated CBDs” and it didn't make sense to move away from these, particularly when there were so many vacant shops in the existing retail precinct.

Councillors also opted not to rezone the area around the Grainx processing facility in Allora from residential to industrial.