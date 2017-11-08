News

Council saleyards survey strikes a nerve

by Sophie Lester

SOUTHERN Downs ratepayers using the Warwick Saleyards have hit back at a community survey they say has come too late.

The Southern Downs Regional Council on Monday issued a survey asking community members for their opinions on the saleyards.

Warwick resident Tobi Budster described the decision as "back to front”, as the survey follows the council asking for expressions of interest for private management of the selling centre.

Residents can collect the forms from the saleyard, or have a copy emailed or posted to them, a method that has been criticised on social media. "How about they visit the saleyards on a Tuesday morning or Wednesday afternoon and ask the community that use it in person?” Brenda Cullen asked.

"Or better still organise a meeting at the saleyards to get some opinions from people that matter when it comes to using the saleyards?”

"If they wanted our opinion they would email or post us a letter,” Jojo Bucknell said.

The survey is due back next Friday. For more, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.

