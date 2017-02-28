Council sewerage projects under the pump

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council will be on a tight deadline to complete seven major infrastructure projects within months after securing a share of the Queensland Government's $200 million handout to upgrade facilities in regional areas.

Every eligible council in the state recently applied for funding through the Works for Queensland program and were given less than a month to draw up a wish list. They have until November 30 to complete the projects.

SDRC was allocated $2.93 million and council CEO David Keenan said work was already in progress for projects which included toilet blocks, sewerage and streetscape upgrades.

"Some of the projects will be undertaken through tender and others by council staff,” Mr Keenan said.

"Additionally, contractors may be engaged through the Local Buy system, which lists prequalified preferred suppliers.”

Projects were being managed by council's Engineering Services Department.

A Works for Queensland spokeswoman said councils would be required to report monthly with project updates to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

"The department is committed to working with councils to ensure they deliver their projects on time,” she said.

"Works for Queensland deliberately targets projects that can roll out quickly and deliver fast employment and infrastructure benefits for communities and councils have proposed programs which will do that,” she said.

Far North Queensland councils received the biggest share of the $200m netting $54.15 million of the package designed to create and sustain jobs.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said 65 councils submitted more than over 700 projects to the scheme.

Warwick District Sporting Car Club president John Torr said the funding would benefit all guests to Morgan Park.

"We have secured $975,000 for a sewer, which will enable us to attract more competitors and spectators as we will have better facilities for guests, including toilets, a parents room and showers,” he said.

PROJECTS:

Raw water from Connolly Dam to Morgan Park and Industrial Estate $1,085,000

Sewer to Morgan Park $975,000

Killarney streetscape (upgrade footpaths & tree planting on Willow St) $100,000

Allora streetscape (rejuvenate main commercial area) $200,000

Schnitzerling Street upgrade (B-Double access, widening & stormwater) $250,000

Stanthorpe streetscape - Fromes Lane (stage one of streetscape plan) $200,000

Connolly Dam toilets $120,000