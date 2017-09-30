Council shuts down Facebook posts

BLOCKED: Residents can no longer post on the Southern Downs Regional Council Facebook page.

BLOCKED: Residents can no longer post on the Southern Downs Regional Council Facebook page. KERRI MOORE

RESIDENTS have been rocked by a decision by the Southern Downs Regional Council to snatch away their ability to post on the organisation's Facebook page.

Comments on the council's posts remain enabled, but since Thursday followers can no longer post messages to the page or view previous visitor posts.

Resident and business owner Nathan Colyer said the council was "very difficult" to communicate with already and the block had put up a wall between ratepayers, business owners and the council.

"They're just not listening and so you try and talk to them directly through social media but when they shut that down you wonder what they're trying to hide," Mr Colyer said.

"It gives more misconceptions in regards to how they want to deal with us.

"I think it's (social media) a quick way to communicate and can be a positive tool for them if they remove that attitude that people are there to attack them.

"But they're alienating themselves from us even more."

Warwick resident Stenna Jackson said the council was limiting what people could say and many decisions made by the council appeared to be handled behind closed doors.

"I think they need to be a bit more transparent and consult with people and be honest, be upfront before decisions are made," she said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said inappropriate posts was the reason for the newly-instated control.

"If someone wishes to email council that's fine but placing posts on to the site has been closed off," Cr Dobie said.

"Council does put factual information (on the page) and it's important that the information is controlled."

Cr Dobie said residents could still communicate with the council via Facebook messages and email.

"Those means have always been available and I would encourage people to use those means," she said.

Warwick Daily News requested more information regarding the restrictions but hadn't heard back by time of print.