Council strips back election signage limits

LOCAL council laws infringing on political signage are set to be changed in the lead-up to the State Election.

Southern Downs Regional Council has previously limited the size, number and placing of election signs but cannot legally enforce the law.

Solicitors Clarke Kann, acting on behalf of the Liberal National Party and Southern Downs candidate James Lister, described the restrictions as infringing "the implied freedom of political communication on political and governmental matters guaranteed by the Commonwealth Constitution”.

The council cannot regulate election signage except to ensure public and road safety.

An election sign must not: Have a face area in excess of 1.1sq m, unless on approved advertisement; be located on council property, block the use of a road or pathway, or otherwise present a safety risk.

In their general meeting last week, Southern Downs councillors moved to amend the local law en bloc.

The local law will be changed to be in keeping with state laws which require signs must be taken down after seven days following an election and will include detail of what includes a road or public safety risk.

The draft amendment to the subordinate local law is available in the council agenda attachments.