Council takes on Grainx

COURT ORDER: Southern Downs Regional Council has formally taken court action against Grainx over alleged noise and dust pollution offences.

COURT ORDER: Southern Downs Regional Council has formally taken court action against Grainx over alleged noise and dust pollution offences. Ben Wilmott

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is moving forward with court action against Allora company Grainx over alleged environmental breaches.

Life in the so-called best little town on the Downs has been turned on its head for residents in Herbert and South Sts near the grains processing facility, who have long complained about the noise and dust arising from the operations.

Outlined in court documents filed with the Planning and Environment Court last month, the council has engaged Brisbane firm Connor O'Meara to pursue restraint and enforcement orders.

The council plans to keep Grainx from unlawfully causing an environmental nuisance by the emission of noise from fixed and mobile plants and equipment operated at the site, and from contravening noise standards in respect of the operation.

Noise monitoring done by the council in March on Herbert, South and Darling Sts surrounding the facility found noise levels exceeded criteria limits under the Environmental Protection Act.

Under another order, Grainx may also be required to remedy non-compliances with conditions of an extant development permit granted in 2011.

The company has allegedly failed to comply with six conditions of schedule 1 of the development approval.

Grainx will also be required to provide dense landscaping between this boundary and a shipping container, and between access points, and street trees along Herbert and South Sts.

The trees must be at least 2m high, and planting will be carried out to the satisfaction of the council director of planning and environment Ken Harris and director of engineering services Peter See.

Brisbane-based Anderssen Lawyers has responded to the council with an entry of appearance on behalf of Grainx Director Chris Hood and manager David Brown.