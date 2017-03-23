Council to assess options for Warwick dog park

POPULAR SPOT: Dogs play in the off-leash dog park at Rex Hawkes Park in Redbank Plains.

A DOG howled from the street to ensure another voice was heard as Southern Downs Regional Councillors discussed plans for a leash-free area in Warwick.

Such an area has strong support for its health and social benefits, but councillors agreed at Wednesday's general meeting it was not yet clear which park would be best suited.

Councillors voted unanimously to defer the matter to a briefing session for further discussion.

They will also further discuss whether 2017-18 budget allowances will be required for the plans.

Councillor Yve Stocks supported the idea.

"I'm in favour of an off-leash dog area for both Warwick and Stanthorpe," Cr Stocks said.

"I really think we need to do something about it.

"We're attracting more and more older people, retirees, to the region and they all have dogs. They are their family.

"If they live right in town... they have nowhere to take them.

"It's a great social outing... and I think we should take it further... but we haven't identified the right place for it yet."

She said it was still unclear how the project would be funded.

"That's something that needs to be sorted out," Cr Stocks said.

Cr Vic Pennisi agreed.

"There are plenty of areas that would be suitable," Cr Pennisi said.

He said the Griffith Estate park was a good option and would cost an estimated $16,000 to establish as an off-leash area, much less than the $25,000 for other suggested sites.

"It's the best site to set it up, for (the) council," he said.

"There are plenty of places we can put it. There's no shortage of parks."

Council chief executive officer David Keenan said it would be crucial to have the off-leash area close to other infrastructure to establish an integrated network and encourage healthy activities.

For this reason, Mr Keenan said proximity to car parking wasn't necessary, with links to walking and bike paths more important.

"The purpose is somewhat defeated if you can drive up to it and with a hamburger and then go into the area," he said.

"You're getting people to walk and you're getting people to socialise."

A residents' petition presented to the council's February general meeting proposed Federation Park on Victoria St, Victoria Park on the New England Hwy and Mel Gibson Park on Bracker Rd as options for the off-leash area.