Council to overhaul major intersection near Warwick

ON SITE: Upgrades will begin at the Warwick intersection in less than two weeks. Picture: Tracey Joynson

ON SITE: Upgrades will begin at the Warwick intersection in less than two weeks. Picture: Tracey Joynson

A major intersection just outside Warwick will soon receive significant upgrades, with a funding boost to kickstart roadworks within the next two weeks.

The junction of Mapes Rd and Wiyarra-Cedar Crossing Rd near Emu Creek at Murrays Bridge outside Warwick will be targeted in the overhaul.

Initial reports from Southern Downs Regional Council indicate the water main at the intersection will be replaced and the roads upgraded.

The upgrades will be entirely funded by the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

A SDRC spokeswoman anticipated the roadworks would be completed within five weeks, but said that date could be affected by weather and other factors.

“While the speed and stop/go restricted speed limits will cause minor delays on affected sections of Mapes Rd and Wiyarra-Cedar Crossing Rd, staff would endeavour to minimise disruptions for road users,” the spokeswoman said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for working with us while we replace the water main and improve the road for the safety of all road users.

“Our staff will help make sure local residents in the area still have access to and from their properties.”

Roadworks will operate between 6.30am – 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The announcement comes as SDRC reveals plans to invest $380,000 into a new roundabout and significant upgrades at one of Warwick’s “most notorious” black spots.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

Cause of Endeavour fire leaves experts scratching heads