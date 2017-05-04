Council to print visitor guides twice after error

WHOOPS: The council will pay twice for a new visitor information guide.

AN ERROR has seen the council forced to reprint its new tourist information guide.

A Granite Belt tourism operator has confirmed Stanthorpe was not labelled on the map of the Southern Downs, unlike Warwick and nearby villages.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman confirmed the guide, due out this month, would be reprinted.

"There was a significant error picked up in the guide, which escaped the review of several proof-readers, including a number of industry representatives from across the region," the council spokeswoman said.

"Council wants to make sure that the guide is correct and not released with the error.

"Council is conscious that the last visitor information guide had a number of mistakes pointed out by operators and is keen not to replicate a document with inconsistencies."

Stanthorpe tourism operator Marion Carrick said the need to reprint the guides was "extremely disappointing".

But she said the visitor guide would have been a "waste of money" regardless of the mistake, as the council had opted to produce it at ratepayer cost.

Ms Carrick said she advised the council to sell advertising in the guide to avoid forcing ratepayers to foot the bill.

"Destination Southern Downs did the visitor guide at no cost because there was advertising," she said.

Ms Carrick was employed by DSD until it was defunded by the council last year.

The council spokeswoman said the error would have no impact on other tourism funding for the region.

"The cost has been funded from the economic development budget," she said.

"However, this will not impact on any of the other tourism campaigns under the tourism budget."

The council CEO David Keenan said the final costs "have not been determined".